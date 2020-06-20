Do Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have trust issues? That’s what one tabloid this week is saying. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to Life & Style’s latest issue, Kunis and Kutcher are having marriage problems yet again. “Mila continues to have insecurities when it comes to Ashton,” a source says, mentioning how in 2015 Kutcher was photographed leaving a “shady massage parlor.” “Ashton is no angel, everyone knows that,” the so-called "source" added
Kutcher and Kunis recently put their LA home on the market, which “some are speculating” is a sign of “new marital trouble.” “Ashton and Mila are definitely at a crossroads,” the supposed source finishes. “Big changes are coming.” The tabloid also makes sure to mention “cheating allegations” that “swirled” at the end of Kutcher’s previous marriage to Demi Moore in 2011.
Nothing this little story has to say is accurate. Ashton Kutcher got a massage at a massage parlor in 2015 and the story is exactly as boring as that. The insinuation that there’s anything more to that story, that the place was “shady” or that his intentions were suspect, is completely unsubstantiated and even more insulting.
As for the That 70’s Show actors putting their house on the market, that much is true, but not because they’re getting ready for a divorce. As Variety explained when it broke the story, they’re in the process of building a new house in their same neighborhood. Clearly not a sign that their marriage is in trouble.
Finally, there’s the thing about those “cheating allegations.” Tabloid media constantly likes to suggest that Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage is in trouble, but the publication Demi Moore’s memoir last year (in which she accused Kutcher of cheating) really took things up a notch. However, as Gossip Cop has explained Kunis made it clear at the time that it was not affecting her marriage. “We went into this relationship super transparent with one another, so we knew 100 percent of each other’s faults,” she said in one interview. “And we were like, ‘I accept you for who you are.’”
Life & Style, we should add, has already demonstrated a total lack of insight into Kunis and Kutcher’s relationship. In February of last year, the tabloid also claimed that Kunis and Kutcher were in a “marriage crisis.” This time, the supposed insider alleged that the spouses “have just matured into different people and aren’t as compatible as they once were.” A spokesperson for Kunis told Gossip Cop the article was “absolutely false.” In the past week, the couple had twice been spotted outside enjoying each other’s company.
The following month, the tabloid wrote that Kunis had issued Kutcher a “divorce ultimatum,” supposedly accusing him of not taking their marriage seriously. The tabloid completely neglected to explain how he wasn’t taking it seriously, but facts have never been its forte. Kunis’ rep once again assured us the story was completely untrue.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.