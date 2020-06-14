Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Getting A Fresh Start In Santa Barbara After Marriage Problems?

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher getting a “new start?” A tabloid claims the couple is looking for a fresh beginning for themselves following marriage problems. In fact, Gossip Cop just busted bogus story alleging Kunis and Kutcher are getting a divorce. We can also set the record straight on this latest tale.
In a recent article by Heat, the tabloid alleges Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are ready for a change of scenery. After making the “difficult” decision to sell their home in Los Angeles, the outlet maintains the couple has decided to live at their home near Santa Barbara, by the beach. “They’re ready for a change of scene and feel it’s a cleaner, safe environment to raise their kids,” a supposed source tells the magazine.
The alleged insider continues, “Both of them are at the point where they want to slow down, and this is the new start they needed.” The paper then brings up Kutcher’s so-called “questionable” behavior following the release of his ex-wife Demi Moore's memoir. The publication maintains the couple have made it through the hard times and is stronger than ever.
The so-called "insider" adds the spouses' two children played a big part in the reason why the Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis decided to sell their mansion in Los Angeles and permanently relocate to their beach house. “They can still host their families there and love the idea of having their famous friends over too. Plus it’s giving the kids an upbringing that’s close to the water and way calmer than LA,” the questionable insider concludes.
While it's true that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their Beverly Hills home on the market, it’s not because they are having “marital problems.” The spouses are building a house nearby, which is why they're actually selling the house. As for the supposed relationship issues, the couple recently appeared on Live with Ryan and Kelly, where they discussed being more appreciative of each other amid the current lock down. Kunis shared,
I'm a fast song to put it nicely. And he's the calming force in my life where every time I veer off. Listen, in this pandemic, I've killed us all off, and we've all had corona in my mind. I just go to the worst possible place and he's very reliable,
Clearly, the pair are doing just fine. Furthermore, this wouldn’t be the first time Heat was wrong about the couple.
In October 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable magazine for falsely claiming Mila Kunis encouraged Ashton Kutcher to get revenge on Demi Moore for her tell-all book. The outlandish story Kutcher planned to “fight back” against his ex-wife’s depiction of him in her memoir and Kunis was backing her husband. The idea that Kunis or Kutcher would stoop that low was very unlikely. A source close to the situation confirmed our suspicious when they assured us the story was fabricated.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.