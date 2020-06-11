Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Getting $315 Million Divorce?

“Bets are on they’ll never get to move in before they call it quits,” the source says. We can all agree that building a home can tough on anyone. But is it enough to quit on a marriage? Despite what the paper is conveying, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not divorcing. The couple appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about their “quarantine wine” they created together during the current epidemic just a few weeks ago, in fact. Also, the couple isn't fazed by any divorce rumors. Kutcher shared a video of the pair on his Instagram page last year mocking a report by another tabloid that the two were splitting up.