Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Getting $315 Million Divorce?

Are Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher getting a divorce? A recent article in a tabloid is claiming the couple is headed for a $315 million divorce. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
Is one of Hollywood’s most lovable couples breaking up? That’s what the tabloid, Woman’s Day is alleging. In a recent article, the outlet claims the couple’s decision to put their Los Angeles home on the market is adding fuel to ongoing false rumors their marriage is in trouble. Currently, the spouses are staying at a rented property while working on their "dream home" in Beverly Hills. "Friends" of the couple, however, are saying while the project is taking a toll on their marriage.
“The mega-compound they’re building is costing an absolute fortune and it’s causing a lot of arguments. It just shows how desperate they are to be selling the Coldwater place right now because Mila loves that house,” a supposed source tells the magazine. The so-called insider added, “For someone who’s so canny with his cash, it just doesn’t make any sense to be selling any property in LA right now.” The alleged source concludes the piece by noting the couple’s “dream home” has now turned into a “nightmare.”
“Bets are on they’ll never get to move in before they call it quits,” the source says. We can all agree that building a home can tough on anyone. But is it enough to quit on a marriage? Despite what the paper is conveying, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are not divorcing. The couple appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about their “quarantine wine” they created together during the current epidemic just a few weeks ago, in fact. Also, the couple isn't fazed by any divorce rumors. Kutcher shared a video of the pair on his Instagram page last year mocking a report by another tabloid that the two were splitting up.
Woman’s Day sister-publications were among the many outlets that have wrongly speculated about the couple’s relationship. Gossip Cop busted NW in December 2018 for alleging Mila Kunis’ health was at risk due to supposed marriage problems with Ashotn Kutcher. A supposed insider told the outlet the actress was looking “utterly miserable and it appeared like she lost a lot of weight.” The story was fabricated, however. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for Kunis, who confirmed the story wasn’t true.
The tabloid, OK! Australia was also debunked by us in May 2019 for falsely claiming Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage was back on track following problems. The magazine asserted the couple’s marriage was “hanging on by a thread” because their two children, Wyatt, and Dimitri, were keeping them up at night. The spouses' marriages were not in crisis because of restless children or any other ridiculous reasons the tabloids try to come up with. There were never any problems, so there was no reason for the marriage to be "back on track." It's never left the track.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.