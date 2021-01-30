Who Is Mikey Lorna Tyson? All About Mike Tyson's Daughter

Despite giving his name to his daughter (yes, her legal name is “Michael”), Tyson was absent for a good portion of Mikey’s young life. From 1992 until 1995, the former heavyweight champ was in prison serving a rape sentence. Nevertheless, Scarborough said that Tyson made a concerted effort to be involved in his daughter's life. "Mike calls the school to ask how she's doing every week," Scarborough said in 1995. "He wants to know if she's saying her prayers and doing enough homework. He wanted her to attend this school because it is very strict.”