Mike Tyson Relapsing? Here's What We Know

The baddest man on the planet Mike Tyson recently made a rather unflattering appearance on Good Morning Britain. He appeared to nod off at one point and seemed a little off his face. Tyson has a history of substance abuse, so one tabloid is now claiming the former heavyweight champion of the world has relapsed. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, Tyson’s appearance on Good Morning Britain didn’t exactly go well. A source close to Tyson said he “looked like the train wreck he was when he was plowing through drugs.” Tyson “slurred his speech and offered incoherent responses” to host Piers Morgan’s questions.
Tyson has a comeback charity fight coming up against Roy Jones Jr, so the appearance “is worrying to anyone familiar with his history.’ Tyson once “admitted using cocaine and marijuana before a bout with Lou Savarese in 2000,” so the tabloid insinuates he has fallen off the wagon once more. The star of Mike Tyson Mysteries is still a pot grower and smoker, but this bizarre appearance could mean something worse.
The tabloid is not exaggerating when it says Tyson looked out of it on the morning show. He does seem to nod off at one point, and the whole thing just feels off. Tyson went to Twitter to explain what happened, blaming exhaustion.
Tyson’s pretty much an open book nowadays, so it’s more likely that he would come clean if a relapse happened. Slurred speech is also nothing new from him, as on his own podcast he's often a little tough to understand. Not long after this interview, Tyson released a new edition of his podcast Hotboxin, where he seemed completely fine talking to Boosie.
Good Morning Britain airs from 6-9 AM in the UK. Tyson’s based in LA, so if he went on around 8 AM in the UK, that would be around 1 AM his time. The training videos of Tyson prove how hard he’s working, so it’s certainly possible that staying up that late for an interview without a monitor was just too much for the former champ.
This tabloid publishes bogus stories about friends fearing a celebrity relapse all the time. Gossip Cop recently busted its story about friends fearing that Ben Affleck would relapse while filming in Ireland. Macaulay Culkin was accused of relapsing after doing an interview where he allegedly didn’t take sobriety seriously enough. Two Disney Channel stars, Sonny With A Chance’s Demi Lovato and Wizards of Waverly Place’s Selena Gomez, were both subjected to basically the same story about their friends fearing a relapse.
None of these stars actually relapsed, so the stories used fear and speculation instead of fact and logic. The Tyson story never moves beyond speculation. The Enquirer doesn’t make anything up in the story and simply points to a bizarre interview and says it could be a relapse. It could be yeah, for the appearance was definitely off. Gossip Cop honestly does not know for sure, but we’re inclined to believe Tyson’s story. He’s the only one who would actually know the truth.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.