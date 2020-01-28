What Mike Myers Does In His Free Time When He’s Not Acting

By Elyse Johnson |

Mike Myers will always be known as the “spy who shagged us,” but lately, he hasn’t made many appearances on the big screen. The most recent film Myers was seen in was the biographical drama Bohemian Rhapsody. Before that, Myers hadn’t taken a major role since 2012.

While it’s not uncommon for actors to take a break, it is a little unusual that once blockbuster-magnet hasn’t been around much. Myers began his career like most comedians did on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1995. Following this, the actor gained recognition for his role in several classic films. Wayne’s World, Austin Powers and Shrek cemented his place in Hollywood. The actor segued a bit from his traditional comedy roles when he appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

From the early ’90s to the mid 2000s, Myers has been entertaining audiences with his genuine humor and acting skills. So what’s caused the Cat in the Hat actor to put his career on pause?

Mike Myers the Colonel Sanders Enthusiast

Myers took some time off following the birth of his first son with his wife, Kelly, in 2011. While he was home, Myers began focusing on his other skills and talents.

Myers likes to paint and has done portraits of some family members. However, his favorite subject is one of the most surprising people: Colonel Sanders. Myers has also painted pictures of his wife and their dog, but the Colonel is his go-to for a portrait.

Mike Myers the Producer

It’s probably not surprising that Myers is also into music. While the actor did have a brief stint as part of The Modern Weepers, a band consisting of Myers and fellow comedian Fred Armisen, most of his musical efforts revolve around making it on his own tunes.

During his spare time, the actor likes to make beats using Apple’s GarageBand software. For years, the actor created at least one song or beat a day. So far, he’s really only shared them with his wife and his brother Paul, but fans can hope that he may change his mind in the future.

Mike Myers the Filmmaker

Myers is also interested in film, having already released his own documentary in 2013, Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon. Myers stated in an interview with GQ that all of these different attributes help him connect to his creativity. “The greatest gift my family gave me: saying that being an artist is a noble profession. At the end of the day I’m an artist,” the actor stated.

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked a story that Myers played Dungeons & Dragons with fellow actor Vin Diesel. An alleged source claimed that the two would spend their free time together playing the game. This was completely fabricated since the pair don’t even know each other. It seems that the only thing Myers is interested in doing in his spare time is working with his various other gifts, as well as being a father and husband to his family.