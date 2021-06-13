Migos Net Worth: Which Rapper Is The Richest?

Migos‘ Culture III has finally dropped, and both critics and fans expect it to be the soundtrack of the summer. But even if the highly-anticipated album bombs, the rap trio won’t need to worry about paying the bills. Migos are set for life, thanks to their success as a group and their separate solo projects. The only question we have is which of the three stars is the wealthiest: Takeoff, Offset, or Quavo? We’re taking a look at Migos’ net worth, breaking it down by each member.

As A Group, Migos Have Earned Billions Of Streams

Rappers are cocky by nature, but we’d bet the guys from Migos are shocked by their own massive level of success. The hip-hop trio from Lawrenceville, Georgia—comprised of Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo—smashed records in 2018 with their album Culture II.

In February 2018, the group was commemorated with a plaque for earning a billion streams within 20 days of Culture II’s release. It was one of many achievements for Migos: earlier in the month, they made history by tying with the Beatles for the most simultaneous tracks (14) on the Billboard Hot 100. (It’s worth noting that the honor is for a musical group—Drake holds the same title for a solo artist with 24 tracks.) Days later, they surpassed the English rock band by boasting 15 songs on the same chart.

Their record-breaking rise to fame means they command serious cheddar for appearances. A 2018 Forbes blurb reveals they charge upward of $150,000 per show, but we’re quite certain their price has gone up in 2021.

Each member also rakes in extra cash with solo projects and business ventures. But since each brings their own flavor to the group, we can’t help but wonder if any one-third of Migos does better than the others when they’re on their own.

Takeoff’s Net Worth

Takeoff has an estimated net worth of $26 million.

At 26, the youngest member of Migos is also the most low-key. His 2018 solo album, The Last Rocket, was a modest success that debuted at number four on the Billboard 200. Two singles, “Last Memory” and “Casper,” also charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Takeoff uses his money to lavish himself with on-brand gifts. Take the frosted intergalactic chain he rocked in 2017. The bling, which weighed one kilo and was made with 200 carats of diamonds, cost roughly $500,000—or at least that’s what we’re led to believe. In 2019, Gucci Mane tried to call out Migos and claimed their jewelry was fake. Takeoff denied the charges, writing, “Das Cap U Kno Dat… But I’m So Blessed We Gon Leave It @ Dat… Thank You.”

Offset’s Net Worth

Offset has an estimated net worth of $26 million.

The 29-year-old has been killing it with his solo ventures. His 2019 album Father of 4 debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold. As a featured artist, he’s lent his voice to dozens of tracks for artists including Young Thug, Macklemore, Tyga, and Kodak Black.

He’s also spread his wings as an actor with appearances on Atlanta and NCIS: Los Angeles. In 2020, he hosted his own show about supercars, SKRRT with Offset, on the short-lived platform Quibi.

And don’t overlook Offset’s ventures as an entrepreneur. In 2019, he became an investor in the eSports organization FaZe Clan. The following year, he debuted designs for the label Laundered Works Corp. at Paris Fashion Week.

So what’s he doing with all that dough? For starters, he’s collecting some sick cars. His personal collection includes a McLaren 720S, a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Mercedes-Maybach S600, and a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Daytona. All of them were carefully considered purchases.

“You can’t be like, ‘I’m a rapper and I got a million dollars and I’m gonna get me a Lamborghini’,” he told Maxim in 2020. “You gotta educate yourself on whatever you purchase. A lot of people don’t understand that game.”

Offset also spends his money on his on-again, off-again bae, Cardi B. In 2020, he surprised her on her birthday with a billboard on L.A.’s Sunset Boulevard. And if that wasn’t enough, he threw in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Quavo’s Net Worth

Surprise—like his fellow Migos brothers, Quavo has an estimated net worth of $26 million.

However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the true figure is slightly higher, given his tremendous success as a solo artist. Quavo’s 2018 solo album, Quavo Huncho took the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 in its second week, which means he outperformed his Migos counterparts.

His earlier album with Travis Scott, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, was another hit, peaking at number 3. Quavo has collaborated with a diverse group of artists including Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and even Madonna.

He also has the longest filmography of the group. The 30-year-old has had parts in Atlanta, Black-ish, and Narcos: Mexico, just to name a few projects. In 2022, he’ll make his big-screen debut in Wash Me in the River, a thriller starring Robert DeNiro and John Malkovich.

Quavo loves his cars and chains just like the rest of his bandmates. But he’s not just burning through cash on luxuries—he also invests his money in real estate. In 2018, it was reported that he had spent over $2.5 million acquiring multiple properties in the Atlanta area. We’re thrilled to see that one of the houses was for his mother and that he’s sharing some of that wealth.