Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Transformation After Getting Sober Is Dramatic

Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss has had a difficult few years and hit rock bottom with a robbery arrest in 2020. Weiss’ was in court his week and his transformation in the last 18 months has been dramatic.

Hard Times

Since 2017, Weiss, who played Greg Goldberg in the 90s classic, has been arrested numerous times, usually for theft and intoxication. In January 2020, he hit rock bottom after getting arrested for burglary while under the influence of methamphetamine. The mug shots speak for themselves and reveal a man not well.

(Marysville Police Department)

For so many, this is tragically where the story would eventually come to an end. Fortunately for Weiss, however, he looks like he’s coming out the other side. The Freaks and Geeks star has stuck to his sobriety and was able to get his teeth fixed. This week, he graduated from his drug court program and got his burglary case dismissed. Weiss can hold his head high, for his once tragic story has become a feel-good comeback.

(Yuba County District Attorney’s Office)

Riches To Rags

It’s all too common for child stars like Weiss to inevitably descend into addiction. One can’t help but think of Lindsay Lohan, a fellow Disney star who went from megastar to a punchline. Like Weiss, however, Lohan looks like she’s turned the ship around. She’s now focused on an acting comeback and is living peacefully in Dubai.

Amanda Bynes famously fell into a drug-induced spiral for many years. She now finds herself under a conservatorship. As we now know with Britney Spears, conservatorships are often incredibly messy.

Not Always Terrible

Another huge child star of Weiss’s era, perhaps the biggest, is Macaulay Culkin. Culkin also faced addiction for a long time, but he was able to get help before things got too bad. Tabloids often exploit Culkin to this day and act as if he’s on the verge of relapse, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He’s able to live comfortably now and live life on his own terms.

Child stars don’t always end up with rehab stints. Home Improvement star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was able to leave Hollywood behind and hopes to work behind the scenes. Weiss’ D2: The Mighty Ducks co-star Kenan Thompson became one of the all-time great SNL cast members. For every sad story, there are a few who manage to escape the pitfalls unscathed. Sobriety is a lifelong endeavor. Here’s hiping Weiss will remain committed to this new chapter in his life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Tom Hanks Trapped In ‘Marriage Of Lies’ With ‘Wife From Hell’ Rita Wilson?

‘Livid’ Prince Charles ‘Disowns’ Prince Harry, Removes Him From ‘$150 Million’ Will?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Dolly Parton Gives Fans Rare Peek Of Husband Carl Dean Amid Health Concerns