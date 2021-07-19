Mick Jagger Poses With Youngest Son In Rare Family Photo, See The Adorable Tot Here

Prolific British rocker and father of eight Mick Jagger recently posed with his partner, ballerina Melanie Hamrick, and the couple’s 4-year-old son, Deveraux. The love that 77-year-old Jagger has for his youngest child is clear to see. Jagger and Hamrick tend to keep their relationship private, especially as it comes to their little boy, so it’s rare to see family portraits featuring the founding member of the Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger Spends Time With Youngest Son, Long-Time Partner In Candid Family Photo

Mick Jagger has eight children: Elizabeth, Gabriel, James, Karis, Jade, Georgia May, Lucas, and the youngest out of all of them, 4-year-old Deveraux. Young Deveraux is the only child of Jagger and his partner since 2014, Melanie Hamrick. The tot was a late in life blessing for the 77-year-old rocker, and it’s obvious that he hasn’t lost his parenting skills since the birth of his second youngest child, Lucas.

The heartwarming family photo featured Jagger, Hamrick, and little Deveraux huddled together by a short stone wall overlooking a gorgeous view of glittering blue waters. Hamrick pressed a sweet kiss to Jagger’s cheek as the rambunctious little boy peered out from between his parent’s legs. Both Hamrick and Jagger’s faces were obscured by Jagger’s baseball cap, but Deveraux’s mischievous face was clearly visible, as were the boy’s delightful blonde curls.

A Very Happy Birthday For Melanie Hamrick

In the caption, Hamrick wrote, “Feeling all the love today. Thank you everyone for the wonderful messages.” The photo was posted in honor of the retired ballerina’s 34th birthday, and it would appear that she had a wonderful day surrounded by her two favorite men.

Hamrick has posted photos of her son in the past, giving her followers rare looks at the sweet boy. She obviously dotes on the young boy, as well she should. He’s utterly adorable and clearly takes after his rocker dad with his wild and rambunctious ways, while still being sweet as pie for his momma.

It’s amazing how much Deveraux looks like his famous father. Even with his blonde hair, which also makes him a dead ringer for his older sister Georgia May, it’s clear where this little boy gets both his looks and his personality. He’s going to be a handful, but his parents probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

