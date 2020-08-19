Mick Jagger Married With A Baby On The Way?

The tabloid also makes it sound like Hamrick has paused all professional pursuits for Jagger. “Melanie quit the American Ballet Theatre and put everything on hold to nurse Mick back to health,” the insider said. When she retired from the A.B.T., she said she was actively “creating a new show that’s going to be a rock-dance festival.” Her decision to leave the ballet stemmed from a desire to work on the next chapter of her career, but she never said she would stop dancing professionally.