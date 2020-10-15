Brad Pitt Angry About His Secrets Being Leaked By New Girlfriend? News Brad Pitt Angry About His Secrets Being Leaked By New Girlfriend?
Michelle Trachtenberg Has A Message For Harvey Weinstein In Latest Instagram Post

Michelle Trachtenberg and Harvey Weinstein
(Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com, lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Undecided about this year's Halloween look? Perhaps you'll find inspiration in Gossip Girl alum Michelle Trachtenberg, who has taken to Instagram with a tale about disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Trachtenberg just posted a throwback photo where she's dressed as a sultry Snow White. In an accompanying caption, she explains that her wardrobe choice was a misguided effort to highlight her sex appeal.

"The first time Harvey Weinstein told me I wasn't sexy enough to play a pregnant woman in one of his films, I opted out of my creepy cool Halloween costume for the year I was excited for, to 'show' him, hey I can be sexy seeeee!" explains the actress.

Trachtenberg adds that she's not here to shame anyone who opts for body-conscious costumes. "...That's that person's choice," she writes.

But this Halloween, she intends to reclaim her power and dress up in a way that she sees fit. Trachtenberg also gives a shout out to Billie Eilish, backing her recent message of feeling "good for yourself not for anyone else."

We're looking forward to seeing what Halloween looks she unveils. Her only hint? Expect her to "be the trick and not the treat."

