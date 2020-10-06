Michelle Pfeiffer Upset Nicole Kidman Is Working With Her Husband?

This Isn’t The First Bogus Story From This Tabloid

New Idea frequently targets Kidman. It claimed she collapsed on set while filming The Undoing. She was jealously enraged, similar to how Pfeiffer is portrayed in this story, at Princess Diana over an alleged crush the Princess of Wales had on Tom Cruise. In an especially strange story, it claimed Kidman was being wooed by both Liam and Chris Hemsworth, which made Urban jealous. Of course, all of these articles were completely false, as Gossip Cop wrote at the time.