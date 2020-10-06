Michelle Pfeiffer Upset Nicole Kidman Is Working With Her Husband?

Screenwriter David E. Kelley has been collaborating professionally with Nicole Kidman for years. The two worked on Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers. According to one tabloid, this professional kinship has led to a bitter feud between Kidman and Kelley’s wife, Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumor, so here’s what we found.
According to New Idea, “professional soulmates” Kidman and Kelley are wearing thin on Pfeiffer. “David is on the phone with Nicole so often,” a source tells the tabloid, “that Michelle has started to feel like a third wheel in her own marriage.” The success of Big Little Lies seems to have set up “a beautiful long-term collaboration between Nicole and David,” much to Pfeiffer’s chagrin.
Pfeiffer understands that the two need to discuss working together, but “she’s going to have to put down a few ground rules to remind them both who comes first.” Part of Pfieffer’s sadness comes from being left out of these “ground-breaking shows with all these juicy parts for women.” Pfeiffer “might not have an Oscar,” but she is every bit the actress Kidman is.
Big Little Lies premiered in 2017. In that year alone, Pfeiffer starred in three films, got nominated for an Emmy Award, and filmed Ant-Man and the Wasp for Marvel Studios. This article implies that Kelley has chosen Kidman to star in his projects over Pfeiffer, but Pfeiffer’s career has seldom been connected to her husband of 27 years. This story of professional jealousy is bogus.
Let’s also keep in mind that Kidman is famously married to Keith Urban, something that goes completely unmentioned in the article. Both Kelley and Kidman are professionals who, like Pfeiffer, have worked in the industry for decades. Everyone understands how making movies works. Pfeiffer knows collaborators are going to talk on the phone but that doesn’t come at the direct expense of her marriage.
New Idea frequently targets Kidman. It claimed she collapsed on set while filming The Undoing. She was jealously enraged, similar to how Pfeiffer is portrayed in this story, at Princess Diana over an alleged crush the Princess of Wales had on Tom Cruise. In an especially strange story, it claimed Kidman was being wooed by both Liam and Chris Hemsworth, which made Urban jealous. Of course, all of these articles were completely false, as Gossip Cop wrote at the time.
Jealousy is a common theme in stories from this tabloid, but Gossip Cop sees no evidence that Pfeiffer angrily watches her husband on the phone. The professional partnership between Kidman and Kelley has been beneficial for both of them. It won’t stop anytime soon, just as this tabloid won’t stop targeting Kidman with whatever rumor it can conjure.
