Michelle Obama Thinks Barack ‘Cheated’ Her Into Giving Up Her Career To Be A Mother?

Does Michelle Obama resent Barack for forcing her to give up her career ambitions to raise their kids? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor.

Michelle Obama ‘Never Wanted To Be A Mom’?

Twelve months ago, the Globe reported that Michelle Obama resented Barack for making her put her career on hold to be a mother. The publication insisted that Michelle had grown spiteful as she watched Barack succeed in his career while she put her’s to the side. An inside source told the tabloid, “Even after she became first lady, Michelle felt like she was cheated, and she never let Barack forget it!”

Michelle’s career was apparently on an upward swing before she gave it all up upon Barack’s request. Michelle apparently never wanted kids, but Barack knew a family would aid him in his political career. The tabloid brought up Michelle’s struggle to get pregnant, insisting that she resented Barack for making her go through it all alone. Mothering apparently never came easy to Michelle, and even after her children were born she longed for her lost ambitions.

From Michelle Obama’s Autobiography

So, is it true that Michelle was regretting becoming a mom? Absolutely not, and it’s completely offensive to suggest it. This entire story seems to be based around Michelle’s autobiography, Becoming, where she admitted she let go of her career ambitions to raise her girls. In the book she wrote, “I wasn’t ready for that. That really made it harder. Something had to give, and it was my aspirations and dreams. I made that concession not because he said, ‘You have to quit your job,’ but it felt like ‘I can’t do all of this, so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back.”

While Michelle admitted that the prospect of motherhood was daunting and took away from her other ambitions, she never claimed to regret that or resent Barack for it. On the contrary, she says that it was ultimately her decision to let go of her career. Michelle has never appeared anything less than a devoted mother, and the tabloid’s claims to the contrary were simply offensive. The year that has passed since the original report has not made these claims any more truthful.

The Tabloid On The Obama Family

It’s worth noting that the Globe has always had it out for the Obama family. This is the same tabloid that reported Michelle was taking a break from the limelight when she actually had no such plans. The magazine also invented an engagement for Malia Obama. And finally, the tabloid insisted that Michelle and Obama were headed for a $150 million divorce. Thankfully, Gossip Cop was able to debunk each of these stories. It’s obvious the publication can’t be trusted to accurately report on the family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Bill Clinton Headed For $250 Million Divorce, Suffering Serious Health Problems?

Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’

‘My 600-Lb Life’: The Growing List Of Cast Members Who Have Died

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s Controversial Reaction To Tough Loss

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For