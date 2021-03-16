Gossip Cop

Michelle Obama Revealed What She Hates About Barack

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama look like they’re enjoying their relationship more than ever, but that doesn’t mean that they necessarily agree on everything. Like every couple, they’ve got their disagreements, and one of their biggest is over Barack’s favorite hobby and one of his favorite possessions.

Michelle made a virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show to promote her campaign with the Partnership for a Healthier America, which seeks to provide meals to food-insecure people. During their time together, Michelle played a game of Drawer Dash, which requires guests to find something in their home that fits DeGeneres’ description. For Michelle, there was one challenge that was pretty easy for her to answer.

Ellen DeGeneres told Michelle, “Bring me something of President Obama’s that you wish you could throw away.” The former First Lady stepped out of frame and brought back her husband’s set of golf clubs, declaring, “They’re annoying.”

As much as Barack Obama enjoys golf, it seems like his wife doesn’t feel the same way about the sport. “It takes too long,” she joked. “Why is there a sport where there are 18 holes? They just made that up.” Michelle Obama isn’t a fan of whoever invented golf, either. “That’s just somebody that’s trying to avoid their wife and they keep adding holes, and now it’s 18.”

Fortunately for the 44th President of the United States, his wife isn’t going to actually throw away his prized clubs. She did leave off with a sly smile and a hint that he’d get them back if he could figure out where she was going to hide them. Despite the ongoing trend of tabloids reporting that their relationship may be in danger, it seems like things are just as playful and loving between the former first couple as ever.

