Michelle Obama Resents Being A Mother?

Is Michelle Obama “furious” and resentful of her husband, Barack Obama, for insisting she put her career on hold to become a mother? That’s the claim coming from one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop reviewed the report, as well as Michelle’s autobiography, Becoming, to determine the truth.
“Michelle: I Never Wanted To Be A Mom!” reads the all caps headline in this week’s issue of the Globe. “Ex-first lady furious at Barack for insisting on kids," proclaims the subheader. The often discredited gossip rag claims the former first lady is still furious at her husband over his desires for children. Michelle, the publication insists, had to put her own career ambitions as a lawyer on hold in order to achieve his own political goals. “Even after she became first lady, Michelle felt like she was cheated, and she never let Barack forget it!” a source for the outlet exclaims.
“Michelle had a good career and was advancing,” the tipster tattles. The supposed source went on to claim that having a family wasn’t just out of love, rather it was motivated by his desire to rise in the political world. Michelle “didn’t want a family, but Barack did and he knew it would help him politically. She never let him forget that.” Get used to that phrase, folks, because it’s apparently one of this so-called “insider’s” favorite phrases.
When it came time to try to make the baby, the Obamas ran into trouble. Michelle suffered a series of miscarriages, which led the couple to seek fertility help through in vitro fertilization. Since Barack often had to work, Michelle was often left alone to administer shots to herself. “She really resents it!” tattles the source.
After both Malia and Sasha were born, Michelle realized that she’d need to dial back her ambitions in order to raise the girls. “I wasn’t really ready for that,” Michelle wrote, “That really made it harder. Something had to give, and it was my aspirations and dreams. I made that concession not because he said, ‘You have to quit your job,’ but it felt like ‘I can’t do all of this, so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back.’" The source snidely adds, “She has never let Barack forget that.”
It’s somewhat sad that this so-called “source” couldn’t help using the same catchphrase again and again. It’s even sadder that this publication’s copy editor didn’t catch it. That kind of sloppiness is par for the course for the Globe, however, Gossip Cop has noticed. It explains why, if the outlet insisted on quoting from Michelle’s autobiography, they left out key quotes that clearly state that Michelle desperately wanted children, which is why she was willing to go through uncomfortable, lonely IVF treatments and put her personal ambitions aside.
In Becoming, Michelle reflects on the sometimes painful process, writing, “All the work and uncertainty involved made me anxious, but I wanted a baby. It was a need that had been there forever.” Though the process made her anxious, and the fact that Barack was often absent at home because he had to work made Michelle resent him, she admitted, but motherhood was a dream she’d had for a long time.
And though Michelle admitted that she’d resented Barack for not having to struggle through IVF the way she did, she also described him as “doting and invested.” Michelle Obama clearly loves being a mother and doesn’t regret or resent the decision to do so, nor was she talked into it by Barack Obama. This story is totally false.
The Globe never quite gets the story right when it comes to the former president and first lady. Last summer, the disreputable outlet claimed Barack Obama “slapped” Michelle with divorce papers. This was demonstrably not true, Gossip Cop found, and the couple is still happily married today, proving our judgement correct.
A few months later, that same outlet claimed Barack hated Malia’s “fiance” because he was British. Malia was not and is not engaged, nor does Barack hate British people. The outlet simply sought to entice readers with their misinformation. In fact, Gossip Cop busted the paper for inventing the engagement story as well. Clearly the disreputable paper has an agenda here, and it's not the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.