Michelle Obama Ready To Retire From The Limelight?

Is Michelle Obama retiring? One report says she’s going to walk away from public life to focus on her depression. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Plans To Flee Public Spotlight For Good’

According to the Globe, Michelle Obama’s been battling depression throughout the pandemic, and her ongoing marriage crisis with Barack Obama has put her in a bad place. A source says “Michelle has had it with [Barack’s] self-serving attitude,” and she’s demanding more respect.

Both Michelle and Barack have consulted with divorce lawyers, the tabloid says, which hasn’t helped anyone’s mental health. Michelle says “depression is understandable during these times,” and it’s important to acknowledge it instead of ignoring it. For Michelle to save herself, she’s planning to leave the public spotlight behind for good. The article quotes Michelle as saying “I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving towards retirement right now.”

Built On Bogus Information

The Globe has a habit of lifting Michelle Obama’s words out of context. After she joked around with Conan O’Brien about pushing Barack out a window, the tabloid acted as if she was actually planning his murder. This retirement story is just more of the same.

Let’s Check The Original Interview

In a recent interview with People, Michelle opened up about retirement planning. This tabloid cut her quote off: “I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer.” There’s a huge difference between actively retiring, and limiting the number of projects you’re planning to take on. Even more telling, Michelle said she and Barack are building the Obama Foundation “for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other.”

The tabloid directly quotes from this interview, so it deliberately chose not to include where Michelle says she plans to retire with Barack. This retirement story lifts Michelle’s words out of context and is willfully misleading.

More Absurd Stories

You should never believe a Globe story about the Obama family. Last year it said Malia Obama had called off her engagement. She was never engaged in the first place. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Michelle and Barack feuding over book sales, for that was just another story lifting comments out of context.

This tabloid would have you believe that Michelle detests her husband and regrets having children. It’s the last place you should go for stories about Michelle Obama. The former first lady has always been open about depression, and wanting to retire is as American as apple pie.

More News From Gossip Cop

Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKeller Enjoys ‘Magical Moment’ In Steamy Bath Video

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Princess Eugenie Feuding With Other Members Of The Royal Family, Including Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles?

Elizabeth Hurley Posts Totally Bare Throwback, Addresses Reality Show Rumors

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden