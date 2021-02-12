Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?

Are Barack Obama and Michelle Obama cruising toward a $175 million divorce? One tabloid reports Michelle is giving Barack one last chance to clean up his act. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of the National Enquirer claims the Obamas are fighting “over money, kids, and her career.” Insiders say Michelle Obama “slapped hubby Barack with an ultimatum: clean up your act - or face a $175 million divorce!” The source goes on to claim, "Right now the marriage is hanging by a thread," adding, "Despite their loving appearances before the cameras, they’ve had knock-down, drag-out fights."
The two have supposedly fought over everything from their careers to how they've raised their daughters. Most recently, the source continues, the two have been fighting more than ever over finances, specifically about how much money Michelle spends. "Michelle thinks arguments over her spending are ludicrous because she can more than support herself," the insider scoffs. "Now she’s warned Barack that her lawyers will see to it he loses a lot more in divorce court than she could ever spend in a lifetime." Michelle also allegedly told her husband that if he "doesn't up his game, she's done for good!"
Apparently Barack took the rebuke from his wife very seriously, and the tabloid notes that the former president made sure to hold Michelle's hand during President Joe Biden's inauguration. Barack also wrote Michelle a heartfelt message on social media for her birthday, but these gestures might not be enough to keep the couple together, the outlet insists.
Insiders say the “marriage has been on life support for years,” and cited Michelle as saying she once “wanted to push Barack out the window.” Tensions have not soothed either, as the two are now fighting “over who will take the reins of in the couple’s lucrative deal with [Netflix].” The article concludes by saying, "He may have once been the most powerful main the world, but now Michelle wants her moment in the sun – and if Barack doesn’t completely change his ways, she’ll leave him in the dust!"
The article cites the success of Michelle’s memoir Becoming as a reason for infighting, but that book has been a top seller for nearly three years. Why would they just start fighting over money? It also cites a birthday message Barack tweeted out as evidence that he’s trying to change his ways, but Barack wishes Michelle happy anniversaries and birthdays every single year. He also never “went out of his way to hold” her hand, for he just genuinely wanted to be close to his wife on a freezing cold day.
With all of its supposed “evidence” not amounting to a hill of beans, the rest of this story comes from so-called sources who apparently have unparalleled insight into the Obamas' personal lives. Considering this is the same tabloid that once claimed Barack was planning on stealing back the White House, it’s safe to say it has no idea what it’s talking about.
Let’s take a cursory glance at Instagram to see how the Obamas are doing. Barack’s birthday message for Michelle was lovely.
Michelle posted a photo with Barack and poet Amanda Gorman recently as well. Clearly, the couple is doing just fine.
This story is built on previous bogus Enquirer stories about Barack and Michelle Obama struggling to stay married. Gossip Cop already busted its story about Michelle feeling 'cheated' by marrying Barack, for it only used quotes outside of context to build a broken marriage.
It’s also worth noting that less than a month ago this tabloid ran a cover story about Bill and Hillary Clinton getting a $250 million divorce. Apparently, the Clintons going to divide exactly $75 million more than the Obamas are, which just goes to show are arbitrary these figures are. The Obamas are not getting divorced, so this story is false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.