Michelle Obama Getting ‘$1 Million Makeover’ To Save Marriage?

Is Michelle Obama getting a $1 million makeover to make Barack Obama drool? Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Michelle’s Million-Buck Makeover!’

According to the National Enquirer, “starstruck Michelle Obama is splurging on a million-dollar head-to-toe makeover… in a bid to conquer Tinseltown and spice up her marriage.” A source says, “Michelle is getting this spruce-up to boost her morale and look the part in Hollywood.” She wants to look “like a bona fide Hollywood glamour gal — and have Barack drooling at how hot she is.”

Michelle reportedly sees this makeover as “essential” since she and Barack Obama recently signed a “monster Netflix gig,” despite the fact that “a lot of people feel she doesn’t really need this makeover, since she’s a natural beauty.” The article concludes by saying, “Michelle wants to treat herself and nobody is going to talk her out of it.”

So They Are In Love?

This story is an abrupt course change for this tabloid. Last week, it claimed that Michelle Obama had given Barack a $175 million divorce ultimatum, which this story does mention. However, a so-called source chimes in to say that “for all of her and Barack’s ups and downs, she does still love him very much.” Why would she threaten him with divorce then? None of this adds up properly because, well, none of it’s true.

Seriously, Michelle’s Spending Millions?

A major sticking point in this story is the $1 million price tag. The article itself says the figure is even larger, with an alleged source saying that “she’s setting aside a couple million for her makeover.” That’s about ten Lamborghinis worth of makeover. How exactly is Obama going to run a bill that high? It’s ludicrous.

As a matter of fact, this whole story is ludicrous. The article makes Michelle out to be the stereotype of someone so obsessed with fame and looks that she would get immense amounts of plastic surgery to look “like a bona fide Hollywood glamour gal.” There is nothing in Michelle’s history to suggest she’d be interested in this whatsoever.

Plus, as the tabloid notes, the Netflix deal is to “produce a series of documentaries and movies.” Producers don’t appear in front of the camera, especially in documentaries. A severe makeover would be unnecessary even if she was in front of the camera, but seeing as she’s not, this whole article folds like a house of cards.

No Spice Needed

Aside from the Netflix deal, the Enquirer claims Michelle wants to “spice up her rocky marriage.” Barack and Michelle post loving messages to each other on social media frequently, so Gossip Cop doubts that their marriage needs spicing up. Barack recently posted a sweet message for Michelle on her birthday.

Michelle posted a photo directed toward Barack for Valentine’s Day. Obviously, Barack and Michelle Obama are still in love, so this story is about as bogus as bogus gets.

Other Bogus Stories

If that wasn’t enough, the Enquirer’s track record speaks for itself. It lifted Michelle Obama’s words out of context when it claimed she felt “cheated” because she married Barack. In 2017, it also reported an outlandish story about the Obamas masterminding a plan to steal back the White House. Needless to say, that never came to pass.

This tabloid loves printing stories about celebrities getting high prices makeovers. Ben Affleck, Conan O’ Brien, and Jennifer Aniston have all been subjected to inane makeover stories. Nicole Kidman apparently also spent $1 million for a makeover. This is just a trope the Enquirer enjoys using as a coded way to mock appearances, so this story should not be taken seriously.

