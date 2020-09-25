Michelle Obama Feels 'Cheated' Because She Married Barack?

Why You Shouldn't Trust This Notorious Tabloid

Gossip Cop once busted this tabloid for saying that the Obamas were planning on stealing back the White House. That was in 2017, so suffice to say they never did. In another marital myth, the notorious tabloid said Daniel Craig’s drinking was ruining his marriage, but the report of his drinking was more in the realm of James Bond than reality. In another bogus world leader story, this tabloid also said Prince William seized power from Prince Charles. Whether it's high-powered marriages or the going-ons of heads of state, the Enquirer has an atrocious track record for the truth (or even basic common sense).