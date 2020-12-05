Michelle Obama Confesses: ‘I Wanted To Push Barack Out Of The Window’

Conan O’Brien: Smoking Gun

When O’Brien appeared on The Michelle Obama Podcast, he spoke about how vital it is for him that his wife and kids don’t idolize him at the dinner table. O’Brien said to Michelle it was good to see the Obamas do the same, and he comically says “you’re trying to push him out a window occasionally.” Michelle responded by agreeing “Right, he is the butt of every joke at the table.” This is not murderous, it was a joke. Globe knew this but chose not to explain this context so it could get a juicy story about murder.