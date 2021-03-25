Michelle Obama Admits That She Didn’t Want Kids?

After she and her husband, Barack, left the White House, Michelle Obama has been sharing more and more of her personal life and history through podcasts, interviews, and books. Months ago, one outlet reported that she’d actually overshared and said she actually regretted having children with her husband. Here’s what happened.

Michelle Obama Regrets Being A Mother?

When she first launched The Michelle Obama Podcast, the National Enquirer was quick to cover her debut episode. After the publication recapped Michelle’s comments from the episode, which included her take on the radical changes in day-to-day life thanks to the pandemic, it spoke with a source close to the Obamas who said Michelle was also struggling with feeling “cheated” by having to become a mother. Barack supposedly “persuaded her into birthing and raising their daughters, while he focused on rising in the political ranks,” the insider explained, pointing out that politicians with wholesome family images tend to do better with the public. “She didn’t want a family, but Barack did, and he knew it would help him politically.”

Michelle Obama did admit in her documentary Becoming that she had to give up her old “aspirations and dreams” when she and her husband decided to have children, which meant stepping back from her law career to only be a mother. Michelle already had a fairly distinguished law career before becoming a parent, so the idea of her being somewhat bitter is believable at first.

What’s Really Going On With The Obamas

However, that narrative falls apart under the slightest bit of scrutiny. Yes, Michelle Obama gave up on her original dreams to focus on being a full-time mother, but she in no way regrets it or blames Barack for it. It was her choice, through and through, and as she says in Becoming, she came to the conclusion that she couldn’t pursue her professional goals and be a mother at the same time. Barack in no way told her to quit her job or give up on her dreams to help his own career. It was an undoubtedly difficult process and decision, but that absolutely doesn’t mean that she in anyway regrets it.

That being said, she sounds like she’s happier than ever now that she and her husband can get some alone time as both of their kids are now focused on college and their own independent lives. She did tell Today that she was still ecstatic when the pandemic pushed their daughters back home. “I feel for them because Malia is a senior,” she said. “This was her last year in college, and Sasha has essentially missed her second year in college. But for Barack and I, we have cherished this time.”

There’s another reason to dismiss this story as well. It previously published a rude article about Michelle having “knock-down” fights with Barack of their careers and finances, culminating in the threat of a “$175 million divorce.” This is also the same tabloid that came up with a ridiculously negative rumor about Michelle spending a million dollars on a glamorous makeover that would save her marriage from a sort of vaguely defined crisis. The Enquirer seems to the only one truly bitter here.

