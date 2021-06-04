Michelle And Barack Obama’s Marriage ‘Hanging By A Thread’ According To Report

Are Barack and Michelle Obama on the verge of divorce? One cover story says Michelle broke her husband, and he’s not happy about it. Gossip Cop investigates.

New Marriage Crisis

The Globe reports that Barack finds himself “forced to play second banana while his ambitious wife, Michelle, chases her Hollywood dream.” The former leader of the free-world can only stand idly by while Michelle takes the lead both privately and professionally. A source says, “Barack was in his element in the Oval Office but in LA, he’s a fish out of water.”

(Globe)

It seems that no one listens to Barack anymore, but Michelle is spellbinding. An insider says, “She can talk money and projects and has a gazillion ideas.” She’s managed to have even more influence than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among Hollywood circles.

Michelle reportedly feels like it’s her turn to be in charge. A source says, “Barack is going along with this move because he has been told to, not out of choice.” The story concludes with an insider saying while Barack may be the “mastermind behind big business deals, he’s not wearing the pants anymore.”

What Year Is It?

So the marriage crisis is that Michelle is good at her job? This is the kind of column Gossip Cop would expect to see in some 1950s expose about how women are leaving the home. It’s an incredibly regressive story that chides Michelle for being “ambitious” and insults Barack for “not wearing the pants.” Is the tabloid implying that he needs to put her in her place?

The Globe is a sexist rag with no decency. We already know this from its horrific Markle coverage. It’s in the habit of attacking women for having dreams and of attacking men for supporting those dreams.

What’s Going On?

How would this tabloid have any clue what Michelle is like in a boardroom? Meetings like that are usually under NDAs, and the folks involved would never risk their careers by talking to a tabloid such as this. We do know that Obama’s connections to Hollywood run pretty deep, so we doubt he’d feel out of place.

Barack and Michelle Obama are partners both personally and professionally and they both have immense love and respect for one another. On Mother’s Day, Barack posted a lovely message for Michelle.

The Obamas share a mission and are working toward common goals. Their lives have turned toward film production not out of vanity, but to make a difference. Michelle is already as famous as any American and isn’t seeking whatever clout this tabloid claims she wants.

Other Bogus Stories About The Obamas

In an odd move, this story actually mentions a previous Globe story about Michelle and Barack drafting divorce papers. It also (seriously) claimed Michelle wanted to kill Barack, but it just took a joke far out of context.

Back in December, the tabloid claimed the two were fighting over who could sell more books. Considering both Barack and Michelle have helped promote each other’s memoirs, that cannot be true. This horrible story completely ignores that Barack and Michelle are a team, not rivals, and success for one is success for both.

