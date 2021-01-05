Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold For $78 Million Less Than The Asking Price, Here's Why

Neverland Ranch Under New Ownership

Neverland Ranch, which has reverted to its original name of Sycamore Valley Ranch, recently sold for $22 million to billionaire and part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ron Burkle. The ranch was originally listed at $100 million in 2015, six years after the death of Michael Jackson. Part of the reason the price for the gorgeous estate kept dropping was due to the years between when it was first listed, and when it finally sold.