Michael Strahan’s ‘GMA’ Absence, Meghan Markle Ditches Prince Harry, And This Week’s Gossip

With lockdowns still in place in much of the world, celebrity sightings are getting rarer and rarer. Of course, just because the paparazzi haven't been busy doesn't mean that celebrities aren't doing anything. Gossip Cop has continued to investigate Hollywood rumors, so here's what you may have missed from this week.
The Globe reports that Prince Harry's secret reconciliation with the royal family has caused the two to split, with Markle "vowing her two-year marriage was over" after the betrayal. Making matters worse is the fact that the couple had "just learned Meghan's expecting another baby." Here's what we know about the Duchess of Sussex right now.
The National Enquirer reports that de Rossi is outraged over the connection between her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, and DeGeneres' ex Anne Heche. Heche's "shocking public pronouncement" that she was eager to reunite with the host had de Rossi in a fury. “Anne may dream of a reunion and think she has a chance, given Ellen’s recent vulnerable state, but it will never happen as long as Portia has breath in her body!” an insider explains. This is what we found when we looked into the rumor.
GMA watchers may have noticed that Strahan was conspicuously absent for most of this week, and although the show hasn't struggled without the former defensive end, it's clearly better with him there. This is where the Giants legend has been.
Everyone knows that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance was by far the best part of Gigli, and with Affleck newly single and Lopez struggling with the news of fiance Alex Rodriguez's ongoing legal issues, source say that there could be a reunion between the exes. “J. Lo and Ben are still in contact, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she was leaning on him during this Alex chaos. He always did provide good advice and is staunchly in her corner,” an insider says. Here's what we know about the former couple's possible reunion.
An anonymous onlooker says that Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, looked a lot happier than usual on a public outing, and there seems to be a few signs that a baby could be on the way for the couple. This is the latest on the actor and his model girlfriend.
Six months after their delayed wedding, one outlet says that it looks like there's tension between the princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, and lockdowns have "really taken a toll on them" and could cause the relationship to "fall apart," a source says. Here's what we found when we looked into the royal marriage.