Michael Strahan’s Dating History: He’s Been Divorced Twice But Still Isn’t Single

Michael Strahan married his last wife, Jean Muggli, in 1999 and divorced her in 2006. Since then, Strahan’s dating life has sparked a lot of speculation, especially since the former Live With Kelly And Michael, co-host tends to keep information about his personal life fairly under wraps. Here’s everything there is to know about who Strahan has dated in the past, as well as who he’s currently seeing.
In order to get a sense of where Michael Strahan is now in his dating life, let’s look back at his previous relationships. Strahan’s first wife was his high school sweetheart, Wanda Hutchins. The two met in Mannheim, Germany where both their fathers, who served in the US military, were stationed. Strahan moved to Germany with his family when he was 9-years-old whereas Hutchins was born there to a half-German, half-French mother.
Strahan shared details of his relationship in his book, Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life, where the former NFL player also recalled being surprised that a woman as beautiful as Hutchins would want to date him. The two went long-distance for a while when Strahan returned to the US during his senior year, but he soon returned to Germany to finish out his last year of high school. The reunion would be short-lived since Strahan returned to the US to attend Texas Southern University.
During his senior year of college, Strahan visited Germany once more where Hutchins surprised him with some big news: he was going to be a father. Strahan’s oldest child, his daughter Tanita, was born in Germany in 1992, though Strahan himself was in Houston at the time and missed the birth. Hutchins and Strahan married soon after and relocated their small family to Houston. A year later, in 1993, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Michael Jr.
The marriage, however, didn’t last and the two were divorced by 1996. Strahan remained in the US while Hutchins returned to Germany with the couple’s children. There seemed to be no animosity between them, however. Their young love had simply run its course and the two wished to go about their own lives.
Despite the distance between them, Michael Strahan was determined to be just as active in his children’s lives as their mother was. He told People, “I think a lot of times when you split, people assume that the mother is supposed to take responsibility for the kids. But from day one, it was very important for me to be active, to be a part of their life.” Moving forward, Strahan’s family life would become more complicated with the introduction of his second wife, Jean Muggli.
Strahan first met Muggli at a Manhattan salon three years after he and his first wife split up. In 1999, the two exchanged vows and about five years later, in 2004, they welcomed fraternal twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella. Two years later, however, the two became embroiled in a nasty divorce. Just days before Strahan filed for divorce, Muggli filed a domestic violence complaint against him.
In a statement to the NY Post, Strahan vehemently denied the claims, stating, “It’s unfortunate that some marriages don’t always work out for both parties, but that’s a painful reality of the times we live in. I would never physically or psychologically harm any of my loved ones, especially my wife. That’s simply not the man I am. I will continue to respect Jean’s privacy and not contribute to a public spectacle of an extremely private matter.” A judge later dismissed the complaint after Muggli recanted her testimony and told the court that Strahan hadn’t touched her during the incident in question.
During the divorce proceedings, which included some fairly nasty accusations thrown from both sides, Wanda Hutchins came to her ex-husband’s defense. She had her own allegations to make, which neatly backed up Strahan’s claims. Both insisted that Muggli tried to prevent Strahan from seeing his two children from his first marriage. “For years, she liked to think she didn’t need to be confronted with our children,” Hutchins explained to the NY Post.
The relationship between the ex-spouses seemingly continues to be at least slightly acrimonious to this day. In March of this year, Strahan filed for primary custody of his youngest daughters, claiming that their mother, Muggli, was abusing them, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition to physical and emotional abuse, of which Strahan claimed to have proof of, the former NFL player also accused his ex-wife of neglecting to take the girls to court-ordered therapy sessions and keeping them from attending volleyball matches and equestrian events. Obviously, those are serious claims and are still being decided upon in court.
Since ending his marriage with Jean Muggli, Michael Strahan has gone on to become engaged one more time, to Nicole Mitchell Murphy, a model and the ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy. Strahan and Nicole met in 2007 and became engaged in 2009. The two were famously off-and-on, though, and eventually decided to commit fully to being “off” in 2014. A source told E! News at the time that there were no bad feelings about the break up.
“No one did anything wrong. They were both aware of their situation and it was a complicated relationship. There are no big surprises between them.” The source went on to explain that having to go long distance, with Nicole in Los Angeles and Strahan in New York City, also accelerated the split. Regardless, both parties were determined to stay civil. “They are both moving on and they are trying to be respectful of each other,” the source insisted.
Since then, Strahan began dating once again. He was most recently linked to a woman named Kayla Quick, though they don’t generally discuss their relationship in public. The two have been dating since about 2016. It’s been a while since the two were photographed in public together, but there’s also been no announcement that Quick and Strahan are going their separate ways.
Perhaps the reason Strahan is reluctant to speak about his new love is his past experience with having a series of very publicized relationships. His reluctance could also be attributed to sites like PageSix and other tabloid media giants referring to his current girlfriend as either a “criminal” or a “jailbird” because Quick was arrested twice as a minor, once for disorderly conduct when she was 14 and once more for grand theft when she was about 18. The latter charge was due to Quick allegedly stealing jewelry from her grandmother, which was turned over to juvenile court, the records of which are not available.
Since Quick hasn’t been in any legal trouble since, it seems highly unfair that these outlets continuously bring these charges up, even when it’s not relevant. It seems especially cruel since the crimes took place more than a decade ago. These sorts of publications don’t care about fairness or kindness, however, they only care about spectacle and scandal. Strahan is likely right to keep a tight lid on his current relationship. The tabloids are known to be ruthless for their coverage of the popular daytime talk show host, regardless of whether that coverage is true or not.