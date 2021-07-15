Gossip Cop

Michael Strahan Shares Rare Picture With Beautiful Daughter, She Looks So Grown Up!

Michael Strahan holds quite a few jobs, including co-host of Good Morning America and host of the new game show based off the old classic 100K Pyramid on the same network, but there’s one job that he enjoys above all else: being a dad. Strahan is obviously quite a proud papa to his four children and he’s never shy about showing it, especially when it comes to his youngest, twins Isabella and Sophia. He doesn’t often post photos of them to his Instagram, which is why the retired defensive end’s latest picture with his daughter Sophia is especially sweet. 

Michael Strahan Prepares For A Father-Daughter Day

Beloved GMA co-host Michael Strahan has some serious love for his children. He shares two adult children, Tanita and Michael Jr., with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins. His youngest children, twins Sophia and Isabella, come from his short-lived marriage to Jean Muggli. Though the ex-spouses have famously clashed over the years, with terrible accusations being tossed from both sides, Strahan’s relationship with his youngest daughters remain strong. 

Strahan showed off that strong bond in his latest Instagram post. In the photo, he and his daughter Sophia sit together in a car large enough to comfortably seat the 6’5” retired football pro and smile big for the camera. Strahan’s iconic gap is clearly visible, though his gorgeous daughter went with a more demure closed-mouth smile in the picture. 

Strahan’s A Proud “#GirlDad” To Twins Sophia And Isabella

In the caption, Strahan wrote, “Summer fun with @sophialstrahan! What should we do? #GirlDad.” Naturally, Strahan’s fans chimed in with suggestions perfect for a teenage girl. Pedicures, shopping, and lunch were common refrains. One cheeky commenter wrote, “Whatever Sophia wants,” with a red heart emoji. Another fan had some great advice for the father-of-four, writing, “Spoil her so she knows how a man should treat her when she grows up.” That’s solid advice, but Strahan has probably already gotten a head start on that. 

He already seems like the sort of dad who can’t say no to his little girls, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve convinced him multiple times to join them in making silly Tik Tok videos, including one where he accidentally tweaked a hamstring while trying out some new fangled dance moves.

Strahan’s got years of training on the football field, however, and a minor injury like that wasn’t enough to keep him down for long. Plus, he’d obviously never disappoint his incredibly sweet little girls. Who could look at those faces and tell them no? Strahan might have been one of the toughest, strongest guys on the field, but even he’s not tough enough for that.

