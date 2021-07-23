Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Michael Strahan Posts Rare Vacation Pics Of All Four Kids On Instagram

E
Eric Gasa
2:22 pm, July 23, 2021
Michael Strahan wears a green jacket over a dark t shirt on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Michael Strahan might not post a lot of family photos on his Instagram but when he does he certainly makes them count. On Thursday, the former NFL defensive end posted a sweet spread of vacation photos that really show the family man enjoying the retired life with the kids.

Takin’ It Easy

“Photo dump from our family vacation. Nothing better than spending time with my kids,” captioned the Good Morning America host. Strahan posted four beautiful photos to his account.

The first pic is a pleasant shot of Strahan with his four daughters plus some family and friends taking a shady seat below some palms at a resort. Everybody is nothing but bright smiles in the sunny shot.

Picture number two, Strahan is taking it easy with two of his daughters on a boat. Strahan is wearing shades and smiling with his signature tooth gap, while his daughters grin happily. Strahan must’ve brought his pooch along for the vacation too because the third pic is one of his dog Enzo relaxing, followed by that quintessential vacation photo of clouds outside the plane window. All in all, it looks like Strahan and company had an exquisite little getaway replete with memories!

Strahan Loves Instagram Alright

Social media has been a great way for fans to connect with their favorite celebrities and Strahan certainly puts it to great use. The former footballer has used the app to express his grief for old friends as well as post some things that even had his fans worried for a sec! Either way, we hope Strahan keeps up the vacation photos and dedications! It’s always a pleasure to get a look into the guy’s life!

