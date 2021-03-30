Michael Strahan Closed His Iconic Gap, See How Different He Looks

Recently, Michael Strahan kept a major secret from everyone in his life: he is going to close up his iconic gap in his teeth.

Michael Strahan Secretly Underwent Smile Transformation

Absolutely certain that everyone around him would urge him not to, Michael Strahan kept his plans to close his gap to himself. Despite knowing that people might not be pleased with the decision, Strahan instead did it because it was something he said he wanted to do. The Good Morning America host shared the video of himself to Twitter closing the gap.

Strahan’s video explained how the process went down. During the first visit, a mold was taken of his top teeth. On his second visit to the dentist, in a moment Strahan described as “50 years in the making,” he had a dental piece inserted over his teeth. This is only a temporary solution to close his gap, but the difference in Strahan’s smile is immediately noticeable.

Strahan seemed beyond thrilled with his new look. As soon as the doctor handed over a mirror for the former Live! With Kelly And Michael star to check out his new smile, Strahan began laughing from sheer disbelief and excitement. “I love it! Holy [expletive]!” he exclaimed. Even after leaving the dentist’s office, Strahan couldn’t stop smiling. Right now, the bridge might just a temporary solution, Strahan isn’t saying if he’s going to make it permanent, but it might be the former All-Pro’s first step to an all-new look.

