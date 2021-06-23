Michael Rapaport’s Wife: The Truth About His Marriage To Kebe Dunn

Michael Rapaport has built a reputation on being an obnoxious disruptor, so it’s no surprise to learn that his taste for drama has sometimes spilled into his dating life. The man who is unafraid of beefing with professional athletes, former President Donald Trump, and complete strangers on social media also has a messy history with female love interests.

That said, it seems the attention-seeking actor and comedian finally found a partner who is on board with his antics. For years, Michael Rapaport’s wife, Kebe Dunn, has been a support system and provides the validation he craves. Find out what we know about Rapaport’s past relationships and how he finally settled into a happy marriage with the perfect woman.

Michael Rapaport’s Love Life Has Had Some Hiccups

If you listen to Rapaport’s podcast I am Rapaport, you know that the 51-year-old is someone who insists on being heard. Unfortunately, his confrontational speaking style is more than a silly schtick. In 1997, he was arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend Lili Taylor (Six Feet Under, American Crime.) Taylor filed a police report in New York City when Rapaport showed up to her apartment unannounced and repeatedly banged on her window; the actor pleaded guilty, admitting that he called her 21 times in four days after their break-up. A judge granted Taylor a protection order and ruled that Rapaport undergo counseling.

His next long-term relationship didn’t go too well either. In January 2000, Rapaport married his first wife, The Walking Dead producer Nichole Beattie. They have two children together, sons Julian, 21, and Maceo, 19. But by 2004, Beattie filed for legal separation, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rapaport may be known for running his mouth, but he’s great at keeping his trap shut when it comes to sharing details about his own life. Details about his failed marriage are pretty much non-existent, and he never uses social media to speak ill of his former wife.

Michael Rapaport Married Kebe Dunn In 2016

In 2016, Rapaport married Kebe Dunn. The couple first began dating in the 1990s, but there’s no word on how they met, why things ended, or how soon after the break-up Rapaport married his first wife (Beattie).

The two only reconnected after his divorce. They dated for several years before tying the knot, but again, Rapaport wasn’t the type to sell details about their ceremony to a tabloid. The public only knows as much as the couple is willing to share via Instagram.

Check out evidence of their early relationship (and some serious 90’s fashions) in this pic from 1994, just before Rapaport finished his role as the neo-Nazi Remy in Higher Learning:

According to IMDb, Dunn has a few acting credits to her name. She had roles in the 2005 film Love for Rent and the 2012 TV series In Session with Jonathan Pessin. And just last year, she appeared with her husband in an episode of TBS’s Tournament of Laughs.

A second page for Dunn says she appeared in episodes of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Malcolm & Eddie, and The Wayans Bros.

Dunn also has experience working behind the scenes. In 1994, she was a casting assistant for the horror flick Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead.

It doesn’t seem like she’s working on any projects at the moment, and she doesn’t have children with Rapaport. So she’s either living her best life as a stay-at-home wife or keeping her career moves under wraps.

They Both Share A Sense Of Humor

Rapaport can be maddening or hilarious depending on your perspective, but Dunn definitely thinks her husband belongs in the latter camp. She often shares posts about her man on Instagram and proves she has some comedic chops herself:

Dunn knows what she signed up for when she hitched herself to the foul-mouthed entertainer. She often refers to Rapaport as a man-baby but finds him lovable nonetheless. In honor of his last birthday, she praised him on social media by writing, “Fearless and Funniest person I know. The most generous. The most complex temperamental sensitive loving creature. My other best friend… One of the reasons I wake up everyday smiling has a birthday today and I could not love him more without it being unhealthy!”

We love to see the softer side of Rapaport, but make no mistake, he still always keeps it funny. Watch him dance with Dunn in this video he posted for Valentine’s Day 2020: