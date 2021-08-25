Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Eminem performing on stage behind flames. News Eminem’s Daughter Unleashes ‘Machine Gun Kelly Storm’ In Bikini Shot

Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter Hailie Jade has sparked a massive storm as her bikini snaps gain traction. The influencer and daughter to “The Real Slim Shady” rapper Eminem went viral as she showed off her summer-ready bikini body from a yacht earlier this month, but it didn’t take long for the comments section to drag in […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Dog the bounty hunter and his late wife Beth Chapman pose with the couple's four children on the red carpet News Now We Know Why Dog The Bounty Hunter Disinvited Daughters To His Wedding

Dog The Bounty Hunter is getting married next week, but his relationship with his estranged daughters Cecily and Bonnie Chapman means the two didn’t get an invitation to the wedding. Recently, Bonnie, who is the biological daughter of Dog and his late wife Beth Chapman, has spoken out about why she and half-sister Cecily, who […]

 by Brianna Morton
George Clooney in a black suit with Amal Clooney in a green outfit Baby Buzz George And Amal Clooney Welcoming Baby No. 3 After Renewing Vows?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in 2017. Ever since then, folks have speculated about a potential third Clooney baby. Neither seems all that interested in expanding their family, but then again, George never seemed interested in marriage, either. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about the Clooneys adding another member to their […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Michael Moore in a black shirt and green hat. News Michael Moore Sued Over Controversial 2016 Election Documentary

Michael Moore is getting sued over his 2018 documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. The documentary covered the final years of the Obama Presidency, the election of Donald Trump, and much more. The film saw praise and criticism, but now it may be seen in court. Here’s what’s going on. Some Questionable Obama Footage In 2016, Darick Clemons […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Michael Moore Sued Over Controversial 2016 Election Documentary

M
Matthew Radulski
9:56 am, August 25, 2021
Michael Moore in a black shirt and green hat.
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Michael Moore is getting sued over his 2018 documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. The documentary covered the final years of the Obama Presidency, the election of Donald Trump, and much more. The film saw praise and criticism, but now it may be seen in court. Here’s what’s going on.

Some Questionable Obama Footage

In 2016, Darick Clemons filmed President Barack Obama during a visit to Flint, Michigan on his personal cell phone. This footage popped up in Moore’s documentary during a digression about the state of Flint. Clemons now says the footage was used without his permission. He’s taking Moore to court to recover profits.

According to Clemons, the footage of Obama is copyrighted, and Moore could not have reached the same effect without the clip. Moore, a Flint native, has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Not The First Time He’s Gone To Court

This isn’t the first time Moore has been brought to court, nor is it the first high-profile copyright claim against one of his projects. The Moore-produced Planet of the Humans was pulled from YouTube over copyright concerns. The film went through waves of removal and reinstatement, but it appears to be back up for good.

Nearly every Moore project has some lawsuit attached to it. He got sued for libel over Bowling for Columbine by the brother of the Oklahoma City bombing conspirator. That one got dismissed out of court.

Moore famously sued Harvey Weinstein in 2011 over unpaid profits from Fahrenheit 9/11. The parties settled, but the terms remain private. Moore was prepared to work with Weinstein again in 2017, but he shut down production once the sexual abuse allegations hit the news.

A Very Familiar Story

This lawsuit may sound like deja vu for Moore. He settled a very similar lawsuit for his 2006 film Sicko. Ken Aronson was shown for 71 seconds getting treated for a shoulder injury. Aronson alleged that the footage was personal, copyrighted, and had been used without permission. A judge initially ordered Aronson to pay $10,000 to Moore for the lawsuit, but the two parties later settled.

These copyright lawsuits almost constitute business as usual for the documentarian. It’s unknown what topic Moore will tackle next, but he’s staying busy with his newsletter. He recently penned an op-ed about the attempts to censor his work over the past decades. Only time will tell what comes of this Fahrenheit 11/9 lawsuit, but it’s nothing Moore hasn’t experienced before.

More News From Gossip Cop

What Has ‘CSI’ Star William Petersen Been Up Since He Left The Hit Show
What Charlie Watts’ Death Means For The Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour
Pete Davidson Flirting With Kaley Cuoco Days After Breakup With Phoebe Dynevor?
Sheryl Underwood Furious That Jerry O’Connell Gets Paid More On ‘The Talk’?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.