Michael Jackson's Mother Plans To Give His Fortune To Animal Shelter?

Is Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, donating his fortune to an animal shelter? Gossip Cop looks into the suspicious story. Here’s what we learned.
Michael Jackson’s tragic passing left a hole in the music industry. Though it’s been 11 years since the pop icon died, his legacy lives on and the sales from his music continue. But, according to the National Enquirer, the singer’s mother, Katherine, is looking to give her share of his estate to an animal shelter. The matriarch of the Jackson family was awarded 40% control of the pop star’s assests upon his death, and the tabloid asserts the 90-year-old wants to give her portion to a Los Angeles area cat charity.
“Katherine feels Michael’s money has only brought bad things to the family. She knows she won’t be around much longer and wants to do some good for animals,” an insider reveals. Another source discloses members of the Jackson family have tried to dissuade Katherine from squandering away her share. The supermarket tabloid goes on to note how the rest of the “Billie Jean” singer’s family wasn’t included in his will.
Gossip Cop, however, can correct this bogus narrative. Katherine Jackson isn’t donating her share of her late son’s fortune to an animal shelter. A rep for the Jackson family has denied the phony article. While some other members of Michael Jackson’s family weren't named as beneficiaries in his will, they also aren’t keeping the matriarch from spending her money. The family suffered another loss, the passing of Joe Jackson, two years ago. Gossip Cop doesn’t Katherine, let alone the rest of the family is worried about what she is doing with her portion since she is their last living parent. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer falsely reported about the Jackson family.
Three years ago, the paper contended Paris Jackson was joining Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to the magazine, Kris Jenner was scheming to get the daughter of the King of Pop to join the reality series to help boost the show’s rating. Gossip Cop corrected the report when it came out. Jenner was never looking to get Jackson to join the show.
Last year, the same outlet alleged Paris was secretly marrying her then-boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for the singer who dismissed the story. Plus, Paris Jackson and Glenn broke up months ago, making the narrative even more incorrect. Simply put, Gossip Cop doesn’t think the tabloids have any real insight on the family of the later singer and shouldn’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
