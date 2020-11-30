Michael Jackson's Mother Plans To Give His Fortune To Animal Shelter?

The Truth About This Weird Story

Gossip Cop, however, can correct this bogus narrative. Katherine Jackson isn’t donating her share of her late son’s fortune to an animal shelter. A rep for the Jackson family has denied the phony article. While some other members of Michael Jackson’s family weren't named as beneficiaries in his will, they also aren’t keeping the matriarch from spending her money. The family suffered another loss, the passing of Joe Jackson, two years ago. Gossip Cop doesn’t Katherine, let alone the rest of the family is worried about what she is doing with her portion since she is their last living parent. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the Enquirer falsely reported about the Jackson family.