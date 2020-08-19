Michael Douglas Still Spltting With Catherine Zeta-Jones Over Their Age Gap?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were headed for split over their age differences. Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Since the two are still together, it’s apparent the tabloid had no real insight into the couple’s relationship. Here’s a look back at the phony story.
Last summer, the tabloid NW, claimed Douglas and Zeta-Jones were having marital problems because of their 25-year difference. A supposed source told the outlet, "It's an open secret they've had a rocky period recently and there's growing talk that the age gap is starting to become an issue.” The so-called insider added, "There's a lot of love there, but ultimately it's going to take a big effort to get things back on track."
The dubious source further contended Douglas was fearful his wife became bored of him and wanted to end their marriage as a result. "Michael's a very vulnerable character despite his tough bravado and Catherine's very much the boss in the relationship," the unnamed source stated. The anonymous tipster also insisted, “He's reached a stage in his life where he wants to slow things down and unwind, while she's more ambitious than ever. Truth it, he's struggling to keep up and that's become a real problem."
At the time, Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who assured us the story was fabricated. Even now, the long-term spouses are still going strong. The actress recently posted a photo of Douglas on her Instagram congratulating her husband for his Emmy nomination.
This also wasn’t the first or last time the tabloids purported Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were having issues in their marriage. Earlier this year, the tabloid Star Magazine claimed Catherine Zeta-Jones dumped Michael Douglas. The insensitive and ill-timed piece asserted Zeta-Jones was leaving her husband immediately after his father, Kirk Douglas', funeral. The idea the actress would leave her husband during his time of grief is just preposterous. Gossip Cop’s instincts were correct after we spoke to a spokesperson for the actress who stated the article was false.
We busted the outlet a week before this story came out for alleging Zeta-Jones was trying to save her marriage to Douglas. The unreliable outlet claimed the couple was trying to get back on track after being “consumed” by Douglas’ late father. The tabloid was all over the place with its narrative about the couple. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the phony story.
