Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Saved Marriage After Kirk Douglas’ Death?

Last year, after the death of legendary actor, Kirk Douglas, a tabloid claimed his son, Michael Douglas, needed to save his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and where the two stand today.

In 2020, Star ran the headline, “Catherine To Michael: Time To Focus On Us!” for its report. According to the magazine, Zeta-Jones was desperate to get her marriage back on track after her husband’s father passing as they were “consumed” with taking care of him.

The publication asserted the first stop that step the couple was going to make do was to go on a second honeymoon to Italy before visiting India, where they’ll “do yoga and meditate.” The sketchy informant further revealed that Zeta-Jones and Douglas were still grieving the loss of the veteran actor at the time, but “catching up on quality time couldn’t wait any longer.” “Catherine and Michael know they need to bring the romance back – and now they can, without feeling guilty,” the insider added.

Gossip Cop was so disgusted by this report that we didn’t hesitate to bust it. We found that there was nothing written in the article to make it even remotely true. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Michael Douglas who told us: “Catherine could not have been more supportive of Kirk, Michael and [Kirk’s wife] Anne all throughout the process. They are very much a solid married couple.” Additionally, a rep for Catherine Zeta-Jones denied the piece. Simply put, the tabloid’s story was false and incredibly sickening. Honestly, how low are these tabloids willing to stoop just a sell magazine?

Recently, the spouses have showcased their undying affection for one another. Zeta-Jones shared a sweet photo on her Instagram of herself kissing her husband of 20 years. The couple also welcomed a second grandson through Douglas’ eldest son, Cameron. Despise this, the tabloids, for some time, have asserted the longtime spouses’ marriage was in peril when in reality, it never was.

For instance, in 2019, Star claimed that Catherine Zeta-Jones was divorcing Michael Douglas amid the sexual assault allegations against him. Gossip Cop corrected the story and clarified that Zeta-Jones had addressed the allegations and her support for her husband. Most recently, the tabloid’s sister publication, In Touch, similarly asserted the couple was getting a divorce after all hell broke loose in their home. Gossip Cop dismissed the story as a rep for the actor denied the ridiculous report.

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?