Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones Trying To Save Marriage Following The Death Of His Father Kirk?

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are trying to save their marriage now that they no longer have to care for his father, Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 earlier this month. The story is both mean spirited and untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Catherine To Michael: Time To Focus On Us!” reads a headline in the latest issue of Star. The accompanying article says the actress is desperate to “get back on track” with her husband now that his father has passed away, as they had been consumed with caring for the legendary Spartacus star in his later years.

First up on the agenda, according to an unknown source, is a “second honeymoon” to Italy before visiting India, where they’ll “do yoga and meditate.” The anonymous tipster goes on to say that Douglas and Zeta-Jones are still grieving the loss of his dad, but “catching up on quality time couldn’t wait any longer.” The unidentified tipster concludes, “Catherine and Michael know they need to bring the romance back – and now they can, without feeling guilty.”

Star should feel guilty for publishing such an insensitive article. Gossip Cop ran the story by Douglas’ spokesperson, who tells us, “Catherine could not have been more supportive of Kirk, Michael and [Kirk’s wife] Anne all throughout the process. They are very much a solid married couple.” Zeta-Jones’ rep also assures us the tabloid’s article is “completely false.”

In fact, when Zeta-Jones celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram in November, she included a letter written to her by Kirk. The actress’s father-in-law had written, “Dear Michael and Catherine, Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a very important lesson, to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife.” Zeta-Jones added in response, “Such a beautiful letter from my father in law. I am touched.” It’s fairly clear that caring for Kirk didn’t negatively impact the couple’s marriage. To the contrary, Zeta-Jones shared words of wisdom from her father-in-law on her most recent anniversary.

Not only is Star exploiting the recent death of Kirk Douglas, but in doing so, the magazine is asserting that his old age and health issues were a burden on his son’s marriage. It’s a fairly offensive concept, even as far as tabloid fodder goes.

This isn’t the first time the magazine has used a development in Douglas’ personal life to create fake problems in his marriage. Last year, the tabloid falsely claimed Zeta-Jones was divorcing her husband over sexual misconduct allegations made against him a year prior. That story was outdated, illogical and untrue. Douglas denied those accusations, and his wife addressed the controversy in an interview – maintaining his innocence.

Last year, the tabloid’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, wrongly reported that Douglas and Zeta-Jones were moving into his father’s garage apartment to take care of him. Separate spokespeople for the spouses denied that story as well.