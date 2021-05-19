Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones On The Brink Of Divorce After ‘Rough Year’ And Health Concerns?

Has Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ marriage become seriously strained after a rough year? That’s the conclusion multiple reports are coming to. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas’ Age Difference Causing Tension?

According to a recent report from the National Enquirer, Michael Douglas had been struggling with memory loss since his fight with stage IV oral cancer. In an interview with Douglas, the actor explained, “I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina — and my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not.” According to the tabloid, Douglas’ worsening memory had his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, anxious. the report touches on how “she always knew that their age difference would mean her taking care of him one day — but she didn’t expect it to be so soon.”

Despite the magazine’s insistence, Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ age difference is not driving them apart. The quote from Douglas was taken completely out of context, and in the full quote, the actor explains that it’s his increase in “couch potato-ing” that’s led to a decrease in his memory. The elaborate story aside, Douglas is not known to be currently afflicted by any other health concerns.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ On-Set Flirtation Spelling Trouble?

Then, Star alleged that Catherine Zeta-Jones was getting a little too close to her Prodigal Son co-star Michael Sheen. According to the report, Zeta-Jones and Douglas had been having “some pretty serious downs” in their marriage, and Zeta-Jones was starting to look at other men. Zeta-Jones and Sheen were reportedly having an “on-set flirtfest” that was drawing the attention of their friends.

The report was totally ridiculous. There was absolutely nothing to suggest Zeta-Jones and Sheen were anything more than coworkers, and the report was clearly meant to insinuate that Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ marriage was on the rocks. That being said, there was nothing to suggest the couple was struggling, the tabloid’s “serious downs” claim aside.

Michael Douglas At Risk Of Relapsing?

The National Enquirer checked in on Michael Douglas again, this time insisting that the actor was in a dangerous state after the death of his father and stepmother. Since Douglas had a stint in rehab in 1992, the tabloid speculated that Douglas was at risk of relapsing in this difficult time. Douglas’ stepmother recently passed away, just a little over a year after his father, and it was undoubtedly a difficult time for Douglas and his family. Those close to him were reportedly worried Douglas would “fall back on self-destructive ways.”

Gossip Cop recognized the article for what it was: a sorry attempt to exploit Michael Douglas’ family tragedy to sell magazines. It was clear Douglas was grieving, but there was no reason to bring up his previous struggle with addiction, nor was it relevant. Douglas and his family appeared to be coping with their loss the best way they could: by celebrating the lives of his parents.

Inconsistent Claims About Douglas and Zeta-Jones

Despite a total lack of evidence, the tabloids seem to be in agreeance that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ marriage is struggling. Interestingly, that wasn’t the story earlier this year. Not too long ago, OK! reported that the couple was looking forward to a “fresh start” after a rough 2020. The tabloid insisted that the couple their troubles, but were doing fine and were excited for the new year. It’s clear the tabloids can’t get their stories straight on Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their only real goal is to invent drama, not inform.

