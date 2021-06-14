Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘Saved Their Marriage’ After Cops Called To Their Home?

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married for over 20 years. However, one tabloid is claiming their union was once at risk of falling apart. Gossip Cop investigates the truth behind this rekindled love story.

Did Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Save Their Marriage?

In Touch starts out the article from their May 10 issue describing a supposed police visit to the Douglas’ home in Irvington, New York. According to the outlet, medical emergency services were required. “People inside the home were concerned for Michael’s health because he was acting strangely and they felt he needed medical assistance,” an unnamed insider spilled before mentioning that the star’s marriage to Zeta-Jones was imploding. They also noted the veteran actor was “not in a good space.”

What brought the couple back from the brink, according to the magazine, was the time they spent together in lockdown. “Unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent. We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting,” the actress said in an interview. The publication ended the article by quoting that secret source as saying, “They’re now stronger than ever because of everything that’s happened.”

Did Their Marriage Even Need Saving?

Don’t get it twisted. THE Catherine Zeta-Jones did not do an interview with In Touch magazine. The quote they used was taken out of context and was from an April conversation the actress had with WSJ. Magazine, a fact the tabloid forgot to mention. What she said was in response to how she and her husband make her marriage last, not how she “saved” her marriage after the medical incident.

Speaking of, whether or not Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas saved their marriage is irrelevant. This entire story hinges on the idea that police were called to the couple’s residence. When Gossip Cop reported on that particular story, we pointed out numerous Instagram photos of the couple together and that they were both overjoyed at the arrival of another grandchild. However, the biggest bit of evidence used to take down this report was that a rep for Douglas confirmed that the police never came to his house. If the police were never came to their house the publication’s whole argument is false.

