Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Getting Divorced?

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. One tabloid claims this happy occasion was ruined by fighting and a 9/11 call. Are the two getting divorced? Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of In Touch claimed Douglas is “[spiraling] out of control” as “all hell breaks loose” in his marriage to Zeta-Jones. The Ocean’s Twelve star has “been miserable for a long time - years even” and she’s “made her unhappiness clear” to Douglas. The drama really hit the fan in March of last year when the police were called to the couple’s home over “[concerns] for Michael’s health.”
The ensuing lockdown “led to a lot of fighting” as Douglas and Zeta-Jones were forced to spend time together. While the two have had their troubles in the past, Zeta-Jones may not reconcile this time. An insider said “she’s longed for more” than Douglas and is “ready for a little more excitement in her life.” The article concludes on a different note though, saying “maybe they can defy the odds… and stay together after all.”
If this story sounds vague and hard to follow, that’s because it is. The cover promises details about a “frantic 911 call,” but then claims that the call happened in March. Plus it doesn’t explain why this would be relevant almost a year later.
911 calls typically leave paper trails. There are no other reports about the cops visiting Douglas and Zeta-Jones. There is, however, hard evidence that the two are still happily together on each star’s Instagram page. Douglas shared a story about Zeta-Jones on their anniversary.
Why would Douglas post this story if he and Zeta-Jones were breaking up? Just last week, Zeta-Jones shared a photograph of herself and Douglas.
The two recently welcomed another grandchild as well. This divorce report is completely bogus as Douglas and Zeta-Jones are clearly still together and a rep for Douglas denies that the police were ever called to his house. The whole report was made-up.
Just about every famous couple in Hollywood has been subjected to an In Touch divorce story. Last month it claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were splitting up, but their marriage is as strong as ever. It claimed Kim Kardashian was getting a $2 billion divorce after learning about Kanye West’s “cheating bombshell.” This tabloid just loves cover stories about bombshell divorces, but that doesn’t make them real.
Gossip Cop busted similar break-up stories about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. This is just a trope In Touch enjoys using to sell magazines and should not be taken seriously. Zeta-Jones and Douglas are not getting a bombshell divorce, for the story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
