Michael Douglas' 911 Call, Kelly Clarkson's Revenge, Lady Gaga's NYE Wedding, And The Week's Gossip

We may only be just a week into the new year, but that hasn't changed a thing for the celebrity rumor mill. Gossip Cop has continued to report on the latest whispers in Hollywood, and 2021 seems like it already has its fair share of surprising news, both good and bad, for a number of big names.
In Touch says that the long-suffering marriage between Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones came to a head on their 20th anniversary. According to sources, lockdown has only exacerbated issues between the two, and Zeta-Jones may be preparing to move on with her life after two decades with Douglas. There was even a frantic 911 call involved. Click here to learn what we found when we checked into the couple's anniversary fight.
The Kelly Clarkson Show has been absolutely crushing it in viewership numbers and fan support, but Clarkson's personal life hasn't seen quite as much good news with an increasingly messy divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. The National Enquirer reports that the talk show host is planning to use her show's success to get revenge on her soon-to-be ex. Here's what the rumor says and what we found in our investigation.
Lady Gaga has been dating Silicon Valley CEO Michael Polansky for just under a year or so now, and sources tell New Idea that the couple tied the knot this past New Year's Eve in an extremely low-key and private ceremony at her Malibu mansion with only a select few in attendance. “Gaga has been close to marriage before, but she knows in her heart that Michael is the one,” one of the insiders explains. We took a close look at the story and alleged nuptials here.
Chaz Bono has been dating Shara Blue Mathes for around a year, but according to the Globe, his mother, Cher, is deeply concerned about the ongoing relationship due to Mathes' criminal history. Cher's worried that her son "is headed for disaster and her reluctance to approve the romance has triggered a new feud with her child.” Here's what's going on with the music icon and her son.
In 2011, the khaki-wearing Jake from State Farm broke into pop culture with an incredibly successful ad that featured actual State Farm employee Jake Stone. However, State Farm seems to have gone in a different direction after debuting a new Jake from State Farm played by a professional actor during the Super Bowl, surprising many. We broke down what's happening with the advertising campaign here.