Michael Douglas' 911 Call, Kelly Clarkson's Revenge, Lady Gaga's NYE Wedding, And The Week's Gossip

Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve

Lady Gaga has been dating Silicon Valley CEO Michael Polansky for just under a year or so now, and sources tell New Idea that the couple tied the knot this past New Year's Eve in an extremely low-key and private ceremony at her Malibu mansion with only a select few in attendance. “Gaga has been close to marriage before, but she knows in her heart that Michael is the one,” one of the insiders explains. We took a close look at the story and alleged nuptials here.