Who Is Casie Colson Baker? All About Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter

It’s easy to think of Machine Gun Kelly as the guy who isn’t afraid of beefing with other rappers or the tatted-up musician linked to Megan Fox. But he’s also a dedicated dad—and a total softie when it comes to his offspring. MGK’s daughter, Casie Colson Baker, is the one constant in his life (or as he calls her, his best friend). Find out more about Casie and why you can expect to see more of her in the future.

Casie Colson Baker Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Only Daughter

Casie Colson Baker was born on July 24, 2009 to Emma Cannon and Richard Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly. MGK was only 18 when he became a father; despite his own dysfunctional upbringing, he was committed to providing for his daughter—even if it meant stealing diapers from Walmart.

The cost of baby supplies is no longer a concern for MGK, but the price of fame is. For the most part, he prefers to keep Casie shielded from paparazzi. However, he occasionally shares details about her on his own terms—and when he does, he is nothing less than a doting dad. For instance, his inaugural post on Instagram was a pic of Casie sleeping in MGK’s arms. “How is she mine wtf wtf 😭🥰 #fathersday,” he wrote in the caption.

And back in December 2019, he tweeted a clue as to how dedicated he is to Casie:

two connecting flights and still no sleep but ima make it to my daughter’s recital tonight believe that !! 🏃🏼‍♂️✈️ — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) December 17, 2019

MGK doesn’t limit his praise to social media. His 2017 single “At My Best” is written for his little girl.

“I’d say I did a lot of what I did with songs like ‘At My Best’ was because of the influence of my daughter,” he told Billboard in 2018. “People gotta understand that as wild as I am, I still have to go home at night and there still is someone that is sitting there like, ‘I’m six years old and I can’t handle you being as gnarly as you are.’

“As a personality, it’s a lot to take in. I wanted to make her proud, and a lot of fans saw that as soft, and it’s like, no, it’s the most beautiful thing you could do. [My music] is my gift as a father to my daughter. Here’s something that you can listen to that still has my pain in it and still is teaching you something that I want you to know. I’m not that great of a speaker, I don’t like watching my own interviews, I think I suck at talking, but one thing I can do is move my pen, and if that’s how I gotta speak to my daughter, then let me do that.”

In a 2015 interview with blogger Jen DeLeon, MGK also confessed that his own past had a profound effect on how he wants to conduct himself as a parent. He also hopes he can set an example for other young fathers who listen to his music.

“I work extra hard to be the best father I can because I wasn’t really happy with the relationship I had with my dad,” he said. “I love to see our generation, which is set up to fail… not fail. I look the way I look, I do what I do, and [expletive] you, I’m a great dad.”

For more about MGK’s take on fatherhood, watch the entire interview below:

Casie Colson Baker’s Mother Is Emma Cannon

It’s hard to read a recent MGK story that doesn’t mention his current girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. But before the rapper was famous, he was in a long-term relationship with Casie’s mother, Emma Cannon. Rumor has it the two even tied the knot at one point, but their marital status is unconfirmed.

In fact, information about Emma is altogether scarce. All signs point to her wanting to keep a low profile. She’s definitely an outlier, considering MGK’s exes include Halsey, Amber Rose, and Chantel Jeffries.

MGK And Casie Are Starring In A Film Together

Casie is now 11 years old, and it looks like MGK is ready to share more of her with the world. In February, he posted a series of photos with Casie on Instagram. “Our first movie together 🎬🖤” read the caption.

The movie, One Way, stars MGK as Freddy, a wounded criminal who is on the run from the law as well as his own crime boss. Kevin Bacon, Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Storm Reid (Euphoria) will also star in the film. But if you ask MGK, the best addition to the cast is Casie. He turned to Twitter to share his joy:

my daughter is in this movie with me

and i just saw her name on the press release

ima proud dad



and Storm is so talented

dope cast >> 🎬🍿🖤 pic.twitter.com/fy7lUT9INk — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 9, 2021

Filming began in February and the movie has a tentative release date of early 2022. We hope red carpets are back by then, because we’d love to see the father and daughter make a joint appearance!