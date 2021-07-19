Member Of U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ends Olympic Dreams

With only a week to go until the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. gymnastics team has already hit a hurdle. Unfortunately, one member of the team will not be attending the games after confirming positive with the COVID-19 virus.

“Now That The Results Have Come Back, That Hope Is Gone.”

With many gold medal winners on the U.S. team like Simon Biles, fans were understandably concerned for not only the health of their athletes but the team’s chances. Though the identity of the gymnast was originally unidentified, USA Gymnastics revealed the athlete to be alternate Kara Eaker.

The athlete tested positive for COVID-19 while at a training camp in Japan. Fellow Olympic alternate Al Fong revealed that Eaker was vaccinated against the virus back in May despite testing positive. A statement from USA Gymnastics has also confirmed that Eaker and another alternate athlete who was exposed have been quarantined.

Mark Eaker, the athlete’s daughter, expressed his disappointment to NBC, saying “I feel bad for her, because like I said, she’s trained most of her life for this,” he said. “There was hope up to this point, even as an alternate. Now that the results have come back, that hope is gone.”

“If there’s something I could tell everybody: Take this seriously,” said Katherine Eaker, Kara’s mother.

Still Hope For Team USA

Despite one athlete not being able to attend the Olympic Games, Team USA still has plenty to hope for this year’s games in Tokyo. Among these gold medal hopefuls, is 12-time medalist and Team USA swimmer Ryan Lochte.

Last year we got a peek into Lochte’s insane workout routine which he posted on Instagram back in November to his 844,000 followers. Even at 36-years-old, Lochte was cranking out the reps lifting a medicine ball with his feet while hanging from a pullup bar. It’s easy to say that this beast of a man is going to swim to victory this year!

As COVID-19 affects this year’s Olympic games we wish our athletes a victorious, but most importantly, safe and healthy time in Tokyo!

