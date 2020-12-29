Who Is Melissa Cohen? Everything You Need To Know About Hunter Biden's Wife

And now that he's on the verge of being sworn into the highest office in the land, Biden is plagued with controversy over his last living son, Hunter. The younger Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, in May 2019, following years of scandalous exploits. When critics and detractors aren't digging for dirt on Hunter that may not even exist, they may be curious about Cohen. Find out everything we know about Joe Biden's new daughter-in-law.