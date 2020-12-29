Who Is Melissa Cohen? Everything You Need To Know About Hunter Biden's Wife

Anyone who followed 2020 election coverage knows that family is everything to President-elect Joe Biden. But the man affectionately referred to as "Pop" by his seven grandchildren has had his share of tragedy on his journey to the White House. In 1972, his first wife Neilia and his one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident while Christmas shopping. His two sons, Beau and Hunter, survived but sustained a broken leg and skull fracture, respectively.
Biden remarried his current wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in 1977. In 1981 they welcomed their daughter Ashley into the world. However, life did not bring him a happily-ever-after ending. In 2015, Beau died of brain cancer at the age of 46.
And now that he's on the verge of being sworn into the highest office in the land, Biden is plagued with controversy over his last living son, Hunter. The younger Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, in May 2019, following years of scandalous exploits. When critics and detractors aren't digging for dirt on Hunter that may not even exist, they may be curious about Cohen. Find out everything we know about Joe Biden's new daughter-in-law.
Robert Hunter Biden was born on February 4, 1970, in Wilmington, Delaware. He is the second and only surviving son of Joe Biden and the late Neilia Hunter Biden.
Hunter has a bachelor's degree in history from Georgetown and is a 1996 Yale Law School graduate. He has spent much of his adult life as a lobbyist, investor, and business consultant, the latter of which has made him a target of conspiracies and unfounded accusations from the political right.
From 2013 to 2020, Biden served as a board member of BHR Partners, a Chinese private equity fund. And from 2014 to 2019, he was on the board of Burisma Holdings Limited, a Ukrainian holding company that specialized in energy exploration and production. Hunter came under scrutiny for both positions. President Donald Trump pushed theories that Hunter was involved in illegal activities and that his father had made decisions that put his family's welfare before the country's. Trump even went as far as to ask foreign leaders to investigate on his behalf.
But in September 2020, a final report released by two Senate Republicans concluded that Hunter's ties to foreign companies were "problematic" at best. Other than that, the New York Times reported that it "contained no evidence that the elder Mr. Biden improperly manipulated American policy toward Ukraine or committed any other misdeed."
Hunter has been an easy target, given the messy nature of his personal life. In 1993, Hunter married Kathleen Buhle. The couple has three children—Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy—before separating in 2015. He had already made headlines two months earlier when he was one of the thousands of married men exposed for using Ashley Madison, a dating website that encouraged extramarital affairs (Hunter claimed a hacker set up an account with his email address.)
According to Buhle, Hunter spent "extravagantly on his own interests including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations.” To make matters worse, a year before the divorce was finalized, he began dating his deceased brother's widow, Hallie Biden. The move caused a stir in DC circles, even though Joe Biden publicly gave the new couple his blessing.
In 2018, a stripper named Lunden Roberts gave birth to a child out of wedlock and named Hunter the father in a paternity suit. The baby was conceived while he was still dating Hallie. Hunter initially denied the claim but a DNA test proved otherwise. In January 2020, he agreed to pay Roberts an undisclosed amount of monthly child support.
In 2019, shortly after breaking up with Hallie, Biden began dating Melissa Cohen. To date, they are still an item.
Melissa Cohen is a South African activist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. She moved to the US at 21 after earning an interior design degree from Greenside Design Center College of Design in South Africa.
She was previously married to an American entrepreneur Jason Landver between 2012 and 2014. In March, she gave birth to a son with Hunter. The child is reportedly named after his deceased uncle, Beau.
Hunter and Cohen's relationship moved at warp speed. A few days after their first date, he had the word "shalom" tattooed on his left bicep to match her ink. A few days after that, he proposed. They were married within 24 hours.
"I called my dad and said that we just got married," Hunter told the New Yorker. "He was on speaker, and he said to her, 'Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again.'"
Cohen apparently comes with her own bizarre baggage. According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old, who is adopted, claims she spent the first few years of her life being raised by African tribeswomen. The self-described "jungle girl" says her native tongue is Xhosa, a tribal dialect. Friends believe "she may have embellished some aspects of her background in order to raise money for her various conservation projects."
Sources also revealed unsavory details about her former marriage to Landver. "She decided she wanted to stay in America so she gave him an ultimatum," said an insider. "She said we need to get married to get my visa or she would have to leave. It was very manipulative."
Despite living a lavish lifestyle on Landver's dime, the two ultimately called it quits. She accepted a $50,000 payment, kept her two-and-a-half carat ring, and even had her ex-husband finance a one-month trip to Europe "to ease the pain of their split."
It sounds as if Cohen is something of a free spirit—just like Hunter. Time will tell if two wild child personalities are a match for the long run.