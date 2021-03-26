Who Are Mel Gibson’s Children? All About His Nine Sons And Daughters

Mel Gibson has appeared in dozens of hit films over his four-decade career, including Mad Max, Lethal Weapon, Braveheart, and What Women Want. He’s also been plagued by his fair share of Hollywood scandals. But the 65-year-old actor’s biggest role is one that may surprise you—he’s the proud father of nine kids! Here’s an inside look at the lives of Mel Gibson’s children.

Mel Gibson Surprisingly Has Nine Children

Mel Gibson’s nine kids are from three different relationships. Over the course of his 30-plus year marriage to ex-wife Robyn Moore, the Oscar winner had seven children—Hannah, Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas. In 2009, the Apocalypto star had a daughter named Lucia with then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva. And most recently, he welcomed his son, Lars, into the world with his current flame, Rosalind Ross.

To say he’s an experienced dad would be an understatement. However, Gibson doesn’t pretend to be the best father of all time. “As a parent, everybody screws up,” the actor said in a 2016 interview with The Sunday Times Magazine. “There’s no such thing as a perfect parent and it’s so easy to mess up. But hopefully, I’ve screwed up less than most.”

Hannah Gibson

The oldest of Mel Gibson’s large brood, Hannah Gibson was born in 1980. She’s an actress and makeup artist who’s worked on a number of her father’s films, including The Patriot and What Woman Want. Hannah has been married to blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd since 2006 and has three kids of her own, making her famous dad a proud grandpa.

Christian Gibson

Born in Australia on June 2nd, 1982, Christian Gibson is in the movie business just like his father. But unlike his superstar dad, he works behind the scenes as a camera operator. Christian’s movie credits include Bird Box, Hacksaw Ridge, The Equalizer 2, and Daddy’s Home 2, and you can check out some of his cool on-set shots on his Instagram page. In addition to being a cameraman, he’s the twin brother of Edward Gibson.

Edward Gibson

Edward Gibson appears to be much more private than his twin brother, Christian. While it’s rumored that he had a wild streak when he was younger, the 38-year-old seems to keep a pretty low profile today. He’s the founder of Natural Edge, a Los Angeles-based company that makes unique, custom pieces of furniture from imported wood slabs. While Edward does have an Instagram account, it’s completely devoted to his company.

William Gibson

Born in 1985, William is Mel Gibson’s third son. He’s even more private than his brother, Edward, so little else is known about him.

Louie Gibson

Of all Mel Gibson’s kids, Louie Gibson bears the most striking resemblance to his dad, though the 32-year-old writer/director doesn’t exactly think so. ‘I’m not as ugly as that guy,” he quipped to The Daily Telegraph (as reported by DailyMail.com) in 2017. “’I say I’m a lot better looking than him.’

Born in Australia, Louie graduated from Chapman University with a BFA in film production. He made his directorial debut with the horror movie Happy Hunting, which premiered at Scream Fest in 2016, and is currently in post-production for the film Manifest West. Louie is married to actress Annet Mahendru, who you may recognize for her recurring role on FX’s hit spy drama The Americans. She’s also appeared on The X-Files, The Following, Prodigal Son, and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.

Milo Gibson

Milo Gibson was born on November 16, 1990. Perhaps the most recognizable of Gibson’s nine kids, he’s an actor who has appeared in a number of films, including Hacksaw Ridge, Gangster Land, Breaking & Exiting, and All the Devil’s Men. He also has a role in his brother Louie’s upcoming flick, Manifest West.

Interestingly, Milo was an electrician before breaking into the acting business and says that he wasn’t much influenced by entertainment or the fact that his father was a huge Hollywood star. “It wasn’t something that was always front of mind for me,” he explained in a 2018 interview with HollywoodReporter.com:

“I think I wanted to try other things that interested me. It was definitely never pushed by my father or anything like that. But it was definitely something in the back of my mind, like maybe this is something that I’d like to do [someday]. And one day I was kind of like, you know, I don’t want to be 60 years old and regret not going for it — I think a lot of people regret a lot of things in life — and I didn’t want to be one of those people.”

Milo also says his famous dad was always there to support him, regardless of what he decided to do for a living. “There wasn’t discouragement or encouragement necessarily,” he said. “My dad was always a big advocate of doing what you like to do, and keep doing new things and trying new things, but do what you love. And I did that. I had a lot of different jobs but they weren’t things that I wanted to do for the rest of my life. And I have a really big passion for acting and I really love doing it.”

Thomas Gibson

Thomas Gibson is the youngest of Mel Gibson’s children with ex-wife Robyn Moore. He was just ten years old when his parents split and grew up with his mom in a luxurious Malibu mansion. Not much else is known about the now 22-year-old.

Lucia Gibson

The only child of Mel Gibson and his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, Lucia was born in October of 2009. Her birth caused quite a stir, as Gibson was still married to his first wife, Robyn, at the time. While the former couple had been separated, Robyn filed for divorce not long after the pregnancy was revealed. While Gibson and Grigorieva split about a year after Lucia was born, the Lethal Weapon star appears to maintain a close relationship with his 11-year-old-daughter, whom he was spotted shopping with earlier this year. You can also see pictures of the lovely Lucia on Oksana’s Instagram page.

Lars Gerard

Mel Gibson was 61 years old when he welcomed his ninth child into the world. Lars Gerard Gibson was born on January 23, 2017. His mother is Rosalind Ross, whom Gibson has been dating since 2014. Despite their 35-year age gap, the couple appears to be enjoying raising their son together in Malibu, California.