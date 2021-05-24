Mel Gibson Ready To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend?

Is Mel Gibson finally tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Rosalind Ross? That was one tabloids story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

‘Mellowed’ Mel Gibson Getting Married?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported that Braveheart star, Mel Gibson, was finally ready to settle down and pop the question to his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross. According to the report, Ross has been good for Gibson and is the “only one able to cool off his legendary hot temper.” Gibson is famous not only for his acting career, but also his trouble with the law and past of controversial takes.

Ross reportedly is “keeping him out of trouble and he can’t imagine life without her,” according to the tabloid’s inside source. She’s “made him so happy” according to the report. The magazine made it clear that they are in love and want to make it official.

Gossip Cop’s Take

So, did Mel Gibson ever get married? A year has passed since the original report, and there have been no credible reports of even an engagement for Gibson, let alone a wedding. While there’s no reason to dispute that Gibson and Ross are very happy together, there’s simply nothing to suggest that they currently have plans to tie the knot.

Since the tabloid relies mostly on the point that they love each other and want to spend their lives together, there’s little to dispute since they totally could decide to wed in the future. When asked to respond to the claims, a spokesperson for Gisbon told Gossip Cop, “Is there a statute of limitations on this? Can you really predict what could happen in the future? It’s like saying Mel died. At some point it will be true, right?”

It’s unclear what the magazine aimed to accomplish with such an open-ended piece, but there’s still time for it to come true. Gibson and Ross are still together and are actually working together to adapt a faith-centered biopic with Mark Wahlberg. Gibson and Ross share one child together and clearly have a happy and healthy relationship, so who knows what the future holds?

The Tabloid On Celebrity Engagements

The National Enquirer is not to be trusted when it comes to celebrity engagements. Last year the tabloid reported that Zooey Deschanel was secretly married in Las Vegas to Property Brother Jonathan Scott. Then the tabloid once insisted that Olivia Munn was secretly engaged to a mystery man, of course, she’s dating John Mulaney now. Most recently, the magazine claimed Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello planned to tie the knot. While they also seem very happy, like Gibson and Ross, there is no indication they are engaged, at least not yet.

