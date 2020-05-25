Mel Gibson Finally Marrying Rosalind Ross?

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have been dating for six years. A tabloid is now claiming that the Braveheart star is ready to settle down and marry Ross. Gossip Cop investigated the story.
The latest issue of the National Enquirer proclaims “Mellowed Mel Marrying Again!” because the mother of his 3-year-old son Lars, Rosalind Ross, is the “only one able to cool off his legendary hot temper,” according to a supposed insider. “She’s made him so happy,” this “insider” adds.
According to the dubious outlet’s source, “She’s keeping him out of trouble and he can’t image life without her.” After that, the article is filled mostly with old news about Gibson’s notorious DUI in which the actor said some very nasty things to a Malibu police officer almost 14 years ago. There is no evidence presented that the couple are engaged or planning a wedding.
Of course, by leaving it so open ended, the tabloid nicely makes it possible for the story to be true at some point, but that doesn’t mean it’s true today or even this week or month. Is it possible that Mel Gibson marries Rosalind Ross at some point? Sure. They are clearly very happy together, so it’s not unreasonable to think they may get married at some point. Gossip Cop reached to Gibson’s official spokesperson who echoed that sentiment, telling us,
“Is there a statute of limitations on this? Can you really predict what could happen in the future? It's like saying Mel died. At some point it will be true, right?”
Gibson is not dying right now, but eventually he will. He’s not getting married right now either, but who knows what the future holds. One thing Gossip Cop can predict is that at some point, this tabloid will make up more stories about Mel Gibson. We know this because it this isn’t the first time it’s done this.
Last August, we busted the Enquirer for claiming that Gibson and Ross had called off their wedding plans after a fight in Rome. In fact, that tall tale is referenced in this latest piece, claiming that it was the moment everything changed for the couple. Gossip Cop investigated that claim, and not only found that the pictures didn’t show any kind of “explosive fight” as the tabloid claims, but Gibson’s own rep categorically denied the allegation.
The Enquirer is equally clueless about Mel Gibson’s professional life as well. In July 2018, the unreliable paper contended that Gibson was in talks to star in a biopic former Wham! singer George Michael, along with Ryan Gosling and Michael Douglas. In a story full of big names and light on details about this supposed production, the tabloid didn’t mention anything other than the A-listers supposedly in contention for various roles, like what studio was financing it, for example. Gossip Cop debunked the story, and two years on, there is still no biography in the works about George Michael, though there have long been rumors about one in the future. Like this latest story, it seems it was completely made up.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.