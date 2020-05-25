Mel Gibson Finally Marrying Rosalind Ross?

The Enquirer is equally clueless about Mel Gibson’s professional life as well. In July 2018, the unreliable paper contended that Gibson was in talks to star in a biopic former Wham! singer George Michael, along with Ryan Gosling and Michael Douglas. In a story full of big names and light on details about this supposed production, the tabloid didn’t mention anything other than the A-listers supposedly in contention for various roles, like what studio was financing it, for example. Gossip Cop debunked the story, and two years on, there is still no biography in the works about George Michael, though there have long been rumors about one in the future. Like this latest story, it seems it was completely made up.