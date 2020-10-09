Mel B 'Homeless'; Living With Her Mother?

Is Spice Girl Mel B “homeless” and living with her mother? That’s what one tabloid has reported. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can make some much needed clarifications.
“Homeless Mel B…Living With Her Mom!” read a headline from a recent edition of Woman’s Day. The outlet purported that Mel B, full name Melanie Brown, was having a hard time in the wake of her divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.
Though it has been nearly three years since the two divorced amid allegations of drug use, abuse, and intimate moments filmed without Brown’s permission or knowledge, the tabloid suggests that Belafonte’s recent purchase of an LA mansion has left a sour taste in Brown’s mouth, especially since she’s currently living with her mother in the UK. Making matters even worse, the outlet continued, was the fact that the former couple’s nanny, who the outlet maintained “destroyed their marriage,” gave Belafonte “more than $275,000” to help buy his “$2 million five-bedroom home.” An insider revealed,
It’s extremely galling for Mel to see this when she hasn’t got any money to buy a house of her own.
There are several misconceptions that this article peddles that need to be addressed. First of all, Brown has been living with her mother for at least a year at this point, according to prior reporting. Why did this tabloid wait til this year to mention it? It's also wildly incorrect to say that Belafonte and Brown's marriage ended because of the nanny mentioned above. Brown has been clear that Belafonte's alleged abusive behavior was behind the demise of the relationship. The outlet also brings up the Spice Girl singer’s claim from her 2018 memoire Brutally Honest that she was left with a little under $2,000 after she left Belafonte as if that’s somehow proof that Brown is completely broke, which might explain why she’s living with her mother.
In the three years since her divorce, Brown has hosted several reality shows, including judging for America’s Got Talent. Obviously, the divorce was likely costly, but it seems impossible that Brown might have burned through all of her earnings. There’s a lot of speculation to be had over just why Brown decided to move in with her mother, but it’s clear that this outlet has no idea what’s going on behind the scenes that may have influenced Brown’s decision. In 2017, Brown’s father passed away after a long battle with cancer, is it any wonder that the singer would decide to be closer to her remaining parent? It’s beyond gross for this tabloid to speculate in this fashion, especially when it lacks so many details.
Mel B is a favorite target of the tabloid media. In 2017, the National Enquirer published an article suggesting that Heidi Klum and the Spice Girl were "more than friends". Klum’s camp informed us that though the two were close friends, their relationship was not “like that.” When will these tabloids learn to stop publishing stories that have no basis in reality?
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.