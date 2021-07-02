Megyn Kelly Planning ‘Revenge’ Plot Against Fox News And NBC?

Is Megyn Kelly planning to spill some major media organizations’ dirty secrets? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Megyn Kelly Out For ‘Revenge’?

Early last year, the Globe reported “firebrand TV news star” Megyn Kelly was ready to spill the dirt on her former networks, NBC and Fox News. Kelly apparently hinted at her intentions through a series of Instagram interviews, and her old networks were getting worried. An inside source told the tabloid, “Megyn beat the networks at their own game” by scoring an interview with the woman who allegedly leaked the tape proving “ABC had buried the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking story years ago.”

Although the woman interviewed denied being behind the leaks, the whole ordeal had NBC and Fox News “terrified about what else she can say or do to make them look bad!” But the networks weren’t only scared of their dirty laundry being shown to the world. They were also scared Kelly would “soon launch her own subscription-based digital news platform to take on the major networks!” An all-female crew would be running the show on her new platform. Kelly was “scaring the pants off the networks and proving she can break news faster than they can!”

Kelly’s return to the news world had NBC worried since she had “a front-row seat” to the Matt Lauer scandal and could possibly prove the network swept sexual harassment complaints under the rug. The source added, “Megyn also knows where the bodies are buried at Fox — where late boss Roger Ailes presided over a cesspool of sexual harassment.” While those victimized by Ailes behavior were under gag orders, “Megyn is under no such restraints,” and she “as never been afraid of telling the truth — and that’s what they’re most frightened about.”

Megyn Kelly ‘Scaring The Pants Off’ Her Old Network?

So, is it true NBC and Fox News are shaking in fear of what Megyn Kelly might say next? That doesn’t seem to be the case. We knew it was an unlikely story when we investigated it last year, but time has proven it totally false. While it’s true Kelly hasn’t stopped reporting and commentating on politics, she hasn’t gone after her former networks.

Furthermore, she hasn’t exactly launched her own streaming platform either. She keeps her content on social pages like Instagram and Twitter, and she has launched her own podcast. And while she has launched her own podcast production company, she hasn’t turned the news world upside down by creating her own “subscription-based digital platform.”

Besides, if Kelly had something controversial to spill about her former networks, it’s likely she would have already spilled it. The political commentator isn’t exactly known for holding her tongue. In recent news, Kelly has landed in some hot water for defending Britney Spears’ conservatorship as well as comparing education on critical race theory to “abuse towards children.” It’s true Kelly is free to say whatever she’d like, but her old networks seem safe from her sharp tongue.

Other Revenge Stories From The Tabloid

This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe fabricated a good revenge story. Last year, the outlet claimed Matt Lauer was out for revenge against Megyn Kelly and various other reporters. Then, the tabloid alleged Marie Osmond was planning revenge on Sharon Osbourne after her exit from The Talk. The publication then asserted Sharon Osbourne was getting her own revenge on The Talk‘s producers after her exit from the show. Clearly, this is a common trope for the tabloid.

More News From Gossip Cop

Could Tucker Carlson Be Canceled With Kaleigh McEnany’s Arrival At Fox?

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud