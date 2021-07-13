Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here

Former Fox News anchor-turned podcaster Megyn Kelly recently celebrated her mother’s 80th birthday and threw the perfect themed party, which of course involved a very detailed costume for the one-time talk show host. With just a few small changes, Kelly looked totally unrecognizable. It’s amazing what a commitment to a theme can do to completely change up a woman’s look.

Megyn Kelly Looks Like She Walked Off The Set Of ‘Mad Men’

Megyn Kelly went all out for her mom’s 80th birthday party, which included a 40’s theme to celebrate the year Linda Kelly was born. Kelly made sure to stick to the theme and dressed in a bright red dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the set of Mad Men. She looked like a pinup bombshell in the flattering, form-fitting dress which also featured a charming bow on the neckline.

Despite the conservative cut of the dress, it fits Kelly like a glove, showing off every inch of her enviable figure. It’s Kelly’s hair that really makes the difference and leaves her looking almost like a stranger. She’s clearly wearing a blonde wig to match her natural hair color. The wig is styled to match the 40’s pinup style that Kelly is going for with giant curls on the top that cascade down to her shoulders.

Kelly’s A Total Bombshell In Her Pinup Get Up

She poses beside a pool with one hand on her hip and the other holding a small cocktail that looks fruity and refreshing. Hanging out of her lip is what appears to be an unlit cigarette to complete the vibe. In the caption, Kelly wrote, “We celebrated my mom’s 80th this wknd – she was born in 1941 (the party was themed accordingly) and this is officially how I would like to be remembered.” Since the outfit and hairstyle look so amazing on Kelly, we totally get why she’d want this to be the way she’s remembered.

In a second photo from the party, which was taken later that night, Kelly is dipped by her husband Douglas Brunt, who’s wearing a sailor uniform. She cheekily wrote in the caption, “Welcoming Doug home from the war.” Based on the bright smile on her face, it was a very welcoming homecoming indeed.

The last photo of the night featured a photo of Kelly’s beautiful mother, Linda, who was also rocking a brightly colored wig like her daughter, though hers was a bright, fire engine red. Kelly jokingly called her mom out for not quite fitting the theme, saying the birthday girl was dressed more in a 50’s style, but something tells us she didn’t really mind all that much.

Judging from Linda’s mile-wide smile, she enjoyed her birthday party very much. All that hard work setting the event up must have been worth every second in order to see that grin on her mom’s face.

