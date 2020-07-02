Megyn Kelly Exacting 'Revenge' On NBC, Fox News?

Gossip Cop's Verdict

It’s probably clear by now that this outlet was just purposefully stirring up trouble where there is none. Yes, Kelly has no love for her former home NBC and that has become especially evident in recent days as the country reckons with its history with Black Americans. Kelly, who was fired from her daytime talk show for saying that it was once appropriate for white people to wear blackface for Halloween, has been loudly enjoying the fact that several NBC stars have faced backlash for their own history with blackface. Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Tina Fey have all been confronted with their past use of blackface, which Kelly has gleefully called out. These depictions have been lambasted by critics for years, however, meaning that Kelly is far from the first to call attention to it.