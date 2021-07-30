Megyn Kelly Being ‘Wooed’ To Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View’?

Is Megyn Kelly coming back to TV? One tabloid is claiming the former FOX News anchor is ready to return to the talk show genre, this time taking Meghan McCain’s seat on The View. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is Megyn Kelly Going To Join ‘The View’?

OK! is reporting that Kelly is set to take over the conservative seat at The View from McCain. The current host announced last month that she was leaving the show to live in Washington DC with her family full time. “Megyn’s name immediately came up because execs think she would generate a lot of buzz and boost ratings,” a source tells the outlet.

After leaving FOX, Kelly briefly had an NBC daytime talk show that was canceled after she made comments about blackface. If this news is true, it would be her first time hosting on TV since the incident. “Her conservative opinions are often met with backlash, but producers need someone tough to stand up to liberals like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, which is what Meghan did,” the source continued.

Currently, Kelly has her own radio show on SiriusXM called The Megyn Kelly Show, which is set to premiere on September 7. “So it’s not like she needs the extra work,” the insider says. “The View bosses hope she’ll be willing to wriggle in room for their show, but it’s going to cost them!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

To be fair, The View has not announced who their new co-anchor will be and hasn’t dropped a single hint about who is and isn’t in contention. However, it’s unlikely Kelly will be their pick for a few reasons. ‘Megyn Kelly’ is a big name and used to her own show. It’s unlikely she would ditch her new radio show where her name is in the title for a TV gig where the conservative seat is often the last one to talk.

Second, between how her last TV gig ended and her recent comments about tennis player Naomi Osaka, it’s unlikely The View’s producers would want to deal with the backlash from hiring her. MSNBC journalist Tiffany Cross made headlines this week calling out Kelly for her rhetoric, making it a bigger headline than before. If Gossip Cop had to bet, it’s that the conservative seat will be taken by a less popular name.

OK! has made it very clear over the years that they have no idea who is and isn’t joining The View. In February, the outlet swore Kathie Lee Gifford was set to join the show as a co-anchor. Gossip Cop busted that story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Could This Former ‘View’ Co-Host Return For Season 25? Here’s What Her Spokesperson Says​​

Why Does Naomi Osaka Represent Japan And Not The United States?

Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here

‘Rabid’ Meghan McCain ‘Blindsided’ Her ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With On-Air Resignation?