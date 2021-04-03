Megxit: The Movie? Report Says Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Shopping Their Story To Hollywood

Do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a biopic in the works? That’s what one tabloid is reporting. Gossip Cop investigated the couple’s alleged Hollywood plans.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Biopic In The Works?

“Shock move, Meghan & Harry’s tell-all movie,” the cover of a recent edition of the Heat proclaims. Inside the magazine, a two-page spread lays out what it knows about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Hollywood plans. According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a very interesting project in the works — Megxit: The Movie.

In the article, an insider spills all the juicy details about the film to the tabloid. According to the publication’s inside source, the duke and duchess are determined to tell their story. Although the couple signed a deal with Netflix, the source assures the magazine that any studio would be happy to produce it. Since the couple knows they can go wherever they want with their story, the insider claims that “they can have complete creative control.”

The tabloid goes on, citing the couple’s recent deals with streaming services Netflix and Spotify as further proof. According to the piece, the deals show that the couple is ready to step even further into the limelight. That being said, the inside source considers the possibility that the couple might put the film on the back-burner. According to the source, the film is a potential weapon against the rest of the royal family. With that in mind, the couple has no plans to act hastily. Additionally, the magazine even speculates about who will be cast in the film.The source even offers up the possibility that Markle could cast herself in the role of Meghan Markle.

Deals With Streaming Services Only Mark The Beginning?

So, do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really have a biopic in the works? Given what we know for sure, it’s highly unlikely.

If there were a film like this in the works, it would be big news. Yet suspiciously, no reputable source is reporting on the news. Additionally, the publication’s inside source is likely made up. The source provides no real insight into the couples lives aside from speculation and public knowledge.

The magazine is correct in reporting on the couple’s deals with streaming services Spotify and Netflix. That being said, the publication leaves out crucial information from the couple themselves. From what we know about the deals, the couple has no intention of using the platforms to increase their own fame or wage war against the royal family.

On the contrary, the couple said in a statement to the New York Times that their focus will be on “creating content that informs but also gives hope.” The husband and wife then added that “making inspirational family programming” will also be part of their future. Additionally, it’s unlikely the couple is shopping around at other studios for anything because part of the couple’s deal is that “their productions will be exclusive to Netflix.” Lastly, Meghan Markle has made it clear that she has no plans to return to acting.

Run Of The Mill For This Tabloid

This article made some shocking revelations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But Gossip Cop has found that’s the normal for the Heat. This is the same tabloid that claimed that Markle had plans to star in a reality show, which Gossip Cop debunked. Then, the tabloid claimed that Prince Harry was returning to England without Markle, which Gossip Cop proved to be totally false. Additionally, the magazine reported in a strange turn of events that the couple was feuding with Prince William because he lied about having coronavirus, a claim Gossip Cop found to be just as ridiculous as it sounded. Clearly, the tabloid enjoys inventing drama for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather